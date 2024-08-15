Independence Day 2024 Special: Small Town’s Rekha Singh's Journey From A Grieving Widow To A Proud Lieutenant In The Indian Army

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rekha Singh, a woman from the small village of Dhamokhar in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh, has shown remarkable courage and determination in the face of tragedy.

After losing her husband, Naik Deepak Singh, in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese forces in June 2020, Rekha did not allow her grief to consume her. Instead, she channeled her strength into honoring her husband's legacy by joining the Indian Army.

Today, on independence day, she proudly serves as a Lieutenant, setting an inspiring example of resilience and dedication.

Rekha Singh's mother, Usha Singh, shares that among her six daughters, Rekha was always the most sensible, talented, and calm-natured. Rekha had a habit of keeping her sisters united and helping her mother with household chores while also excelling in her studies.

Even after being selected for a high position in the army, when she comes home on leave, she takes it upon herself to clean the house and cook meals. All six sisters—Vandana, Pooja, Sandhya, Rekha, Pratiksha, and Monika—have pursued higher education and are now in government service.