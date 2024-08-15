 Independence Day 2024 Special: Small Town’s Rekha Singh's Journey From A Grieving Widow To A Proud Lieutenant In The Indian Army
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndependence Day 2024 Special: Small Town’s Rekha Singh's Journey From A Grieving Widow To A Proud Lieutenant In The Indian Army

Independence Day 2024 Special: Small Town’s Rekha Singh's Journey From A Grieving Widow To A Proud Lieutenant In The Indian Army

Today, on independence day, she proudly serves as a Lieutenant, setting an inspiring example of resilience and dedication.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rekha Singh, a woman from the small village of Dhamokhar in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh, has shown remarkable courage and determination in the face of tragedy.

Read Also
Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood Songs To Pep Up Your August 15 Instagram Reels & Stories
article-image

After losing her husband, Naik Deepak Singh, in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese forces in June 2020, Rekha did not allow her grief to consume her. Instead, she channeled her strength into honoring her husband's legacy by joining the Indian Army.

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'Killer' Cameo In Stree 2 LEAKED Online; Netizens Say 'Legend Of Comedy Has Arrived'
WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'Killer' Cameo In Stree 2 LEAKED Online; Netizens Say 'Legend Of Comedy Has Arrived'
PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Investors Of The World Want To Invest In India
PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Investors Of The World Want To Invest In India
Mahindra Thar Roxx Roars onto Indian Roads: Launched at an Aggressive Rs 12.99 Lakh
Mahindra Thar Roxx Roars onto Indian Roads: Launched at an Aggressive Rs 12.99 Lakh
Market News: Indian Indices And Banks To Remain Shut On August 15 On Account Of Independence Day
Market News: Indian Indices And Banks To Remain Shut On August 15 On Account Of Independence Day

Today, on independence day, she proudly serves as a Lieutenant, setting an inspiring example of resilience and dedication.

Read Also
Independence Day 2024: Meet Those Who Were Born On August 15, 1947
article-image

Rekha Singh's mother, Usha Singh, shares that among her six daughters, Rekha was always the most sensible, talented, and calm-natured. Rekha had a habit of keeping her sisters united and helping her mother with household chores while also excelling in her studies.

Even after being selected for a high position in the army, when she comes home on leave, she takes it upon herself to clean the house and cook meals. All six sisters—Vandana, Pooja, Sandhya, Rekha, Pratiksha, and Monika—have pursued higher education and are now in government service.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Grants Special Holidays For Bank Employees On Raksha...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Grants Special Holidays For Bank Employees On Raksha...

Independence Day 2024 Special: Small Town’s Rekha Singh's Journey From A Grieving Widow To A Proud...

Independence Day 2024 Special: Small Town’s Rekha Singh's Journey From A Grieving Widow To A Proud...

Independence Day 2024: 30 Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Awarded Medal For Gallantry

Independence Day 2024: 30 Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Awarded Medal For Gallantry

Madhya Pradesh's Tawa Reservoir Now A Ramsar Site

Madhya Pradesh's Tawa Reservoir Now A Ramsar Site

Bhopal Nagar Palika Parishad: Extending No Confidence Motion Time Limit By One Year Proposed

Bhopal Nagar Palika Parishad: Extending No Confidence Motion Time Limit By One Year Proposed