Madhya Pradesh: Booze Boom In State As Liquor Consumption At All-Time High In FY 2024-25 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has broken all previous records in liquor consumption during financial year 2024-25, with sharp rises reported in both foreign and country-made liquor.

According to data from Madhya Pradesh Excise Department, the consumption of foreign liquor in the malt category and country liquor has surged to unprecedented levels, even as foreign liquor in the spirit category showed a slight decline.

Foreign liquor in the malt category clocked 2,320.92 lakh bulk litres in 2024-25, compared to 1,933.35 lakh bulk litres in 2023-24 and 1,909.18 lakh bulk litres in 2022-23 — indicating a consistent and significant growth trend.

In contrast, consumption of foreign liquor in the spirit category fell to 720.75 lakh proof litres in 2024-25, down from 744.90 lakh proof litres in 2023-24.

What has surprised officials is the steep rise in country liquor consumption, which hit an all-time high of 1,522.76 lakh proof litres — the highest ever recorded in any financial year. In 2023-24, it stood at 1,425.28 lakh proof litres.

Beer import jumps, IMFL export up

Liquor trade across borders also showed impressive growth. In financial year 2024-25, beer import stood at 80.16 lakh bulk litres, rising significantly from 50.56 lakh bulk litres in 2023-24. On the export front, 436.13 lakh bulk litres of beer were shipped out in 2024-25.

Exports of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) also surged, touching 372.33 lakh proof litres, compared to 304.43 lakh proof litres in the previous financial year.

Excise revenue hits record high

With liquor consumption booming, excise revenue followed suit. The department earned Rs 15,258.84 crore in financial year 2024-25 — the highest in its history. This marks a jump from Rs 13,590.51 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 13,005 crore in 2022-23.

Officials attribute the revenue rise to increased demand, effective supply mechanisms and stronger enforcement on illegal sales.