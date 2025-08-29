Bhopal Railway Police Force Launches 'Mission Octopus' Operation To Check Crime | Grok, File (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Mission Octopus' operation has been launched by Railway Protection Force Bhopal Division, as reported on Friday.

The main objective of this mission is to effectively prevent crimes occurring in trains or railway premises such as stone pelting, mobile theft, unauthorized hawking/vending, unauthorized chain pulling, other passenger related crimes, trace passing etc.

Just as an octopus has many limbs. This mission has also been named keeping this in mind because it targets simultaneously to control many crimes happening in trains and railway premises.

Between July 2025 and August 2025, Railway Protection Force Bhopal Division took action against 1742 vendors under unauthorized hawking/vending.

At the same time, 83 children were handed over to their families through proper means. Effective action was also taken against those who entered the railway premises unauthorizedly and action was taken against 370 people.

Action has been taken against 1004 people who pulled the alarm chain and action has also been taken in 19 cases by the Railway Protection Force against theft, stone pelting and crimes related to women.

To stop the smuggling of narcotics, Railway Security Force Bhopal Division in coordination with the Customs Department has caught two big cases in which 24.18 kg. hydroponic ganja worth Rs. 24.18 crores was caught by Bhopal Post and 5.50 kg. ganja worth Rs. 1.20 lakhs was caught by Rani Kamlapati Post.

This mission is being run under the guidance of Principal Chief Security Commissioner of West Central Railway (WCR) Rajiv Kumar Yadav and under the direction of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Bhopal Division Dr. Abhishek.