MP: Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad, 19 Die In Jabalpur; Concern Grows

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The death of race course horses brought from Hyderabad continues in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Out of 57 horses that arrived earlier this month, 19 have died so far. The situation has raised serious concerns for the animal husbandry department.

The horses of Thoroughbred, Kathiawadi, and Marwari breeds were brought to Raipura village on May 5 by road and kept at a farmhouse.

Within just a week from May 7 to May 13, 8 horses died. The number has been increasing slowly. In the last two weeks alone, 6 more deaths were reported.

Reason behind death uncertain

According to nodal officer Jyoti Tiwari, veterinary specialists are monitoring the horses round the clock.

She informed that recent deaths were caused by Septicemia (blood infection), Paralysis, Colic (severe abdominal pain), and respiratory failure. Post-mortems of all horses have been conducted and treatment plans are being adjusted accordingly.

There was initial suspicion of a deadly infectious disease called Glanders, but officials clarified that no such infection has been found so far.

A horse (No. 644) that was earlier suspected is now completely healthy.

The farmhouse owner Sachin Tiwari has requested permission to take some horses back to Hyderabad. Private doctors and caretakers are already assisting in the treatment, but the department has not yet made a decision on relocation.

Currently, 38 horses remain alive and under treatment. The administration and animal husbandry department are on high alert to ensure such incidents do not repeat in the future.