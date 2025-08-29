Two Youths Killed, One Injured in Head-On Motor Bike Collision in MP’s Datia | Representational Image

Datia (Madhya pradesh): In a tragic road accident, two youths lost their lives and another sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles late Thursday night in Datia district.

The mishap occurred in village Imliya under Dursada police station area, near Chacha Dhaba on Datia-Bhander Road.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Saurabh Jha and Akash Kori, who were returning from Daboh to Datia on a bike. While on their way, their vehicle collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Impact of collision proved fatal

The impact of the crash was severe which lead to the instant death of both Saurabh and Akash. The other bike rider, whose identity is yet to be confirmed suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Police officials from Dursada station reached the accident site soon after being informed by local residents. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, while further investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

Authorities have urged commuters to drive cautiously on highways and rural roads.