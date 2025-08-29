Real Brothers Disguise As Transgenders, Extort Money From Passengers In Trains; Arrested By Jabalpur GRP

Real Brothers Disguise As Transgenders To Extort Money; Arrested By Jabalpur GRP | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Friday, where two real brothers were found disguising themselves as transgenders in order to extort money from train passengers.

Their true identities were revealed after they were arrested and interrogated by the Jabalpur Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to information, the accused have been identified as Umesh and Rajneesh Yadav. They originally hail from Panna district and are currently living in Rosra village of Narsinghpur.

Accused assault a passenger for being denied money

Dressed in Salwar and Kurta, they used to board trains between Jabalpur and Narsinghpur posing as transgender persons under the names Seema and Rani.

On a daily basis, they used to demand money from passengers.

However, on Friday, a passenger refused to pay money at Madan Mahal. For this, the two accused assaulted the person.

Later, the person lodged a complaint with GRP officials after which they intervened and took them into custody.

During questioning at the police station, it was revealed that the duo were not transgender persons but men in disguise. GRP has registered a case against them under multiple sections of Bhartiya Nayay Samhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway into the matter.