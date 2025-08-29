 Real Brothers Disguise As Transgenders, Extort Money From Passengers In Trains; Arrested By Jabalpur GRP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalReal Brothers Disguise As Transgenders, Extort Money From Passengers In Trains; Arrested By Jabalpur GRP

Real Brothers Disguise As Transgenders, Extort Money From Passengers In Trains; Arrested By Jabalpur GRP

Their true identities were revealed after they were arrested and interrogated by the Jabalpur Government Railway Police (GRP).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Real Brothers Disguise As Transgenders To Extort Money; Arrested By Jabalpur GRP | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Friday, where two real brothers were found disguising themselves as transgenders in order to extort money from train passengers. 

Their true identities were revealed after they were arrested and interrogated by the Jabalpur Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to information, the accused have been identified as Umesh and Rajneesh Yadav. They originally hail from Panna district and are currently living in Rosra village of Narsinghpur. 

Read Also
Gwalior All Set To Host 2-Day Regional Tourism Conclave; CM Mohan Yadav To Attend On August 30
article-image

Accused assault a passenger for being denied money 

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report
UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework
UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework
‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be Cut Off’ Remark
‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be Cut Off’ Remark
ED Attaches ₹2.86 Crore Properties In ₹7 Crore Canara Bank Fraud Case
ED Attaches ₹2.86 Crore Properties In ₹7 Crore Canara Bank Fraud Case

Dressed in Salwar and Kurta, they used to board trains between Jabalpur and Narsinghpur posing as transgender persons under the names Seema and Rani. 

On a daily basis, they used to demand money from passengers.

However, on Friday, a passenger refused to pay money at Madan Mahal. For this, the two accused assaulted the person. 

Later, the person lodged a complaint with GRP officials after which they intervened and took them into custody.

During questioning at the police station, it was revealed that the duo were not transgender persons but men in disguise. GRP has registered a case against them under multiple sections of Bhartiya Nayay Samhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panchyat’s ‘Prahlad Cha’ Attends Influencer Meet Held In Gwalior To Promote MP Regional...

Panchyat’s ‘Prahlad Cha’ Attends Influencer Meet Held In Gwalior To Promote MP Regional...

Real Brothers Disguise As Transgenders, Extort Money From Passengers In Trains; Arrested By...

Real Brothers Disguise As Transgenders, Extort Money From Passengers In Trains; Arrested By...

VIDEO: 'Outer Mein Chhor Dete Hain,' Say Municipal Workers After Animal Activists Question Over...

VIDEO: 'Outer Mein Chhor Dete Hain,' Say Municipal Workers After Animal Activists Question Over...

Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay...

Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay...

MP: Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad, 19 Die In Jabalpur; Concern Grows

MP: Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad, 19 Die In Jabalpur; Concern Grows