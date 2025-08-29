Tiger Mauls 65-Year-Old Villager To Death In MP's Balaghat Forest; Half-Eaten Body Found

Tiger Mauls 65-Year-Old Villager To Death In MP's Balaghat Forest; Fourth Fatal Attack In 8 Months | (tierart)

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was recorded under the South Forest Division of Balaghat, when a villager was mauled to death by a tiger on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the forests of Nagjhar Sirpur, located on the border of Katangi and Waraseoni ranges.

The victim was a 65-year-old man named Mangrulal Sarrati. He was a resident of Sirpur village who had gone into the forest with seven other villagers to cut bamboo for domestic use.

While the group dispersed to collect bamboo, a tiger suddenly attacked Mangrulal. The others managed to escape and later informed the villagers and forest officials.

Half-eaten body found

Due to late evening, a forest team could not start a search on Thursday. On Friday morning, teams from Katangi and Waraseoni ranges reached the spot near Kaleri Nala, close to Nagjhar and Sirpur beats of Chirchira forest.

They discovered Mangrulal’s half-eaten body, with the waist and part of a leg mauled by the tiger. The remains were sent for postmortem.

Repeated tiger attacks raise alarm

This is the fourth fatal tiger attack in the South forest division within eight months, with two others injured earlier. Forest officials confirmed the latest killing. Babulal Chadhar, Forest Range Officer Katangi, said action is being taken under the guidance of senior officers.