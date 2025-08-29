 Indore Horror! Leg & Arm Eaten By Stray Dogs, 80-Year-Old Man’s Mauled Body Found Inside House
Body of an 80-year-old man was found partially eaten by stray dogs inside his house

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Indore Horror! Half-Eaten Body Of 80-Year-Old Man Found Inside House | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrible incident, the body of an 80-year-old man was found partially eaten by stray dogs inside his house in the Sadar Bazar police station area on Thursday afternoon. The elderly man, who lived alone, had reportedly not been seen for two days.

The matter came to light when his nephew visited the house and found a foul odour emanating from inside. He was stunned to discover the half-eaten body of his relative. Neighbours said the man hadn’t been seen for the past two days, but no one imagined that dogs were feeding on his body.

The deceased was identified as Vijendra Singh, a resident of Bhisti Mohalla. He lived alone, twice married but divorced both times, with no children.

His nephew, Aminendra Singh Baish, a college professor, told police that he had gone to meet his uncle on Thursday afternoon as he had not seen him for a long time.

article-image

On reaching the house, he found it locked from inside. A foul odour was emanating from the premises, so he sought the help of a neighbour to enter.

Once inside, they were shocked to find stray dogs feeding on Vijendra’s body. One of his arms and a leg had already been eaten. The house was reportedly in a dilapidated condition, due to which the dogs could enter easily unnoticed. Police were informed immediately and they sent the body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the difficulty of elderly people living alone, with no one to check on their well-being. In this case, it was only due to the nephew’s visit that the incident was discovered; otherwise, no one would have known about his death.

