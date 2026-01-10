MP News: Narmada Boat Row; Kewat Vs Kahar Clash Reaches Mandleshwar SDM | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A growing conflict is brewing between Kewat and Kahar communities in Maheshwar over the right to operate boats on Narmada River. The matter, which initially went through Khargone Collectorate, has now reached the Mandleshwar SDM.

On Saturday, Mandleshwar SDM Purva Mandloi held a joint meeting with both parties at the Maheshwar Tehsil office, but despite hours of discussion, no solution was reached. The administration has adopted a wait-and-watch approach for now.

The root of dispute lies in conflict between tradition and constitutional rights. The dispute began when Kahar community submitted a memorandum to district collector Bhavya Mittal on Tuesday, demanding that licenses be issued to them for operating boats. In response, Kewat community launched a protest.

Kewat community representative Parmanand Kewat argues this is their ancestral and traditional occupation. The Kahar community views it as their constitutional right to livelihood.

The atmosphere became heated during the meeting as both sides presented their arguments. Representing Kewat community, Jitendra Kewat, state president of Mekal Kewat Samaj, clearly stated that operating boats is their traditional occupation. He explained that their ancestors have been doing this work for years. Kewat warned if there is any outside interference or attempt to disrupt their business, they will be forced to resort to strong protest.

Kahar community representative Mahendra Verma argued the Constitution grants everyone freedom to pursue their livelihood. He alleged Kewat community is preventing them from doing so by claiming monopoly. Verma demanded licenses be issued to them as well so they can also earn a living.

During the meeting, it came to light that a petition regarding boat operation by Kahar community is already pending in High Court. Officials clarified issuing new licenses would be challenging until a clear directive or decision is received from court.

Mandleshwar SDM Purva Mandloi said they have heard both sides. Discussions were held on previous arrangements and current technical difficulties. A detailed report of meeting is being sent to senior office. Further steps can only be taken after resolution of case pending in High Court.