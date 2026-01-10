 MP News: Youth Found Hanging Hours After Grandmother’s Funeral In Mandleshwar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Youth Found Hanging Hours After Grandmother’s Funeral In Mandleshwar

MP News: Youth Found Hanging Hours After Grandmother’s Funeral In Mandleshwar

Residents said Lucky was seen playing carrom with friends until around 11 pm on Thursday night and appeared normal. Police believe he took the extreme step late at night, between midnight and early morning hours. Lucky was the sole support of his elderly parents, as his elder brother lives in Dewas. No suicide note was found, police said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Youth Found Hanging Hours After Grandmother’s Funeral In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly found hanging at his house in Choli village of Maheshwar tehsil on Friday evening shortly after his parents returned from his grandmother’s funeral.

The deceased was identified as Lucky (23), who was alone at home while his parents had gone to Karhi Padlya for the last rites of his grandmother, Prema Bai, who had passed away on  Thursday.

Read Also
MP News: ‘Public Should Not Depend On Govt,’ BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil's Remark On Indore Water...
article-image

After completing the funeral rituals in Mandleshwar, Lucky’s mother Radha Bai and uncle Suresh Gauhar returned home on Friday around 5 pm. On opening the door, they allegedly found Lucky hanging from a ceiling fan with his mother’s dupatta.

Residents said Lucky was seen playing carrom with friends until around 11 pm on Thursday night and appeared normal. Police believe he took the extreme step late at night, between midnight and early morning hours.

FPJ Shorts
Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement
Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement
Mumbai Crime: Dadar Police Book 2 Men For Cheating 56-Year-Old Worli Resident Of ₹27.07 Lakh In Titwala Land And House Construction Fraud
Mumbai Crime: Dadar Police Book 2 Men For Cheating 56-Year-Old Worli Resident Of ₹27.07 Lakh In Titwala Land And House Construction Fraud
Punjab: AAP, Opposition Faceoff Flares Up Over Atishi Marlena’s `Remark’ On Sikh Gurus; Video
Punjab: AAP, Opposition Faceoff Flares Up Over Atishi Marlena’s `Remark’ On Sikh Gurus; Video
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 64-Yr-Old Man Accused Of Burning Woman Alive In 1990 Case After 34 Years
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 64-Yr-Old Man Accused Of Burning Woman Alive In 1990 Case After 34 Years

Lucky was the sole support of his elderly parents, as his elder brother lives in Dewas. No suicide note was found, police said. Police have seized his password-protected mobile phone for investigation. After  a post-mortem examination on Saturday, his last rites were performed in Mandleshwar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Youth Found Hanging Hours After Grandmother’s Funeral In Mandleshwar

MP News: Youth Found Hanging Hours After Grandmother’s Funeral In Mandleshwar

MP News: Solar-Based Irrigation Systems Help Khargone Villages Tackle Water Woes In Sanawad

MP News: Solar-Based Irrigation Systems Help Khargone Villages Tackle Water Woes In Sanawad

MP News: Double Pension For Politicians, 2 Lakh Tribal Women Deprived Of Ladli Behna Benefits

MP News: Double Pension For Politicians, 2 Lakh Tribal Women Deprived Of Ladli Behna Benefits

MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat

MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat

MP News: Jhabua Entrepreneur Scripts His Success Story With A Passion For Fitness

MP News: Jhabua Entrepreneur Scripts His Success Story With A Passion For Fitness