MP News: Youth Found Hanging Hours After Grandmother’s Funeral In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly found hanging at his house in Choli village of Maheshwar tehsil on Friday evening shortly after his parents returned from his grandmother’s funeral.

The deceased was identified as Lucky (23), who was alone at home while his parents had gone to Karhi Padlya for the last rites of his grandmother, Prema Bai, who had passed away on Thursday.

After completing the funeral rituals in Mandleshwar, Lucky’s mother Radha Bai and uncle Suresh Gauhar returned home on Friday around 5 pm. On opening the door, they allegedly found Lucky hanging from a ceiling fan with his mother’s dupatta.

Residents said Lucky was seen playing carrom with friends until around 11 pm on Thursday night and appeared normal. Police believe he took the extreme step late at night, between midnight and early morning hours.

Lucky was the sole support of his elderly parents, as his elder brother lives in Dewas. No suicide note was found, police said. Police have seized his password-protected mobile phone for investigation. After a post-mortem examination on Saturday, his last rites were performed in Mandleshwar.