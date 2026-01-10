MP News: SDM Ritika Transferred After Cow Slaughter Fury In Meghnagar

MP News: SDM Ritika Transferred After Cow Slaughter Fury In | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Meghnagar SDM transferred to Jhabua as Deputy Collector Avandhati Pradhan was appointed as new SDM following action taken after the cow slaughter incident.

A major administrative change has been made at the administrative level in Meghnagar, Jhabua district. Late Friday night, district collector Neha Meena issued an order removing SDM Ritika Patidar from her post and transferring her to the Jhabua district office. Deputy collector Avandhati Pradhan has been appointed as the new SDM (Revenue) of Meghnagar in her place.

This administrative reshuffle comes amidst public outrage following a recent incident of cow slaughter in the area. After the cow slaughter incident came to light, Hindu organizations staged strong protests against the local administration. They demanded action against the officials, and the matter even reached the Indore Commissioner.

This is not the first action taken at the administrative level. Earlier, Meghnagar station in-charge KL Barkade was removed and Dinesh Sharma was appointed in his place. Thandla SDOP Neeraj Namdev has also been transferred.

The removal of SDM Ritika Patidar is considered part of this series of actions, seen as an attempt to address the organization's grievances and restore confidence in law and order in the area.