MP News: Solar-Based Irrigation Systems Help Khargone Villages Tackle Water Woes In Sanawad | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The domestic water security in Sirvel Mahadev Cluster project, funded by NTPC Khargone under its CSR initiative and implemented by N M Sadguru Water and Development Foundation, is bringing transformative change to five remote villages in Khargone district.

With a budget of Rs 209.98 lakhs and two-year implementation period, the initiative addresses the long-standing drinking water crisis while strengthening rural livelihoods through solar-based irrigation and drinking water systems.

For years, villagers walked several kilometres to collect drinking water from streams, rivers and distant sources. During summer, families spent half their day fetching water, leaving little time for farming or income-generating work. Irrigation challenges limited agricultural production to monsoon season, forcing many households to migrate.

The project ensures reliable drinking water access in 11 hamlets, establishes solar-based irrigation systems and promotes sustainable agriculture enabling families to remain in their villages year-round.

A review was carried out on November 20, 2025 across project locations of Walpani and Devasmal to assess field-level improvements and community impact.

In Walpani, the solar-powered irrigation system now provides consistent water to 20 acres of farmland. Farmers described how intervention has transformed livelihoods by enabling multi-season farming, eliminating diesel expenses and improving income stability.

A farmer shared that earlier fields remained dry after rains and many had no choice but to migrate. Now, they can cultivate in every season and children can stay and continue their children’s schooling. In Devasmal, the newly installed solar-based drinking water system was inspected.

Women explained how installation reduced daily drudgery, turning a two-hour journey into a task completed in less than half an hour. Many expressed relief having time for household activities, rest or small livelihood work.

Mohan V, BUH NTPC Khargone, stated their objective is to uplift communities in a meaningful and lasting way. Seeing farmers cultivate confidently and women regain valuable time demonstrates the real impact of solar-driven water solutions, he added,

Today, households report income increases of 60-100%. High-value agriculture is becoming common, cereal production has improved and farmers enjoy year-round returns. Access to clean drinking water has significantly improved family health and nutrition. especially for women and children.