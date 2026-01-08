 Bhopal News: Slaughterhouse Sealed After Cow Meat Confirmed In Seized Truck
Bhopal Municipal Corporation sealed the Jinsi Crossing slaughterhouse after a forensic report confirmed cow meat in a seized truck carrying 26.5 tonnes of meat. The consignment was linked to a municipal slaughterhouse operator. Police registered a case under the MP Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act and BNS, and are probing the supply chain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Thursday sealed slaughterhouse at Jinsi Crossing in Jahangirabad after a forensic report confirmed that packets seized from a container were carrying banned cow meat.

The incident dates back to December 17 last year, when activists of Hindu organisations led by Chandrashekhar Tiwari and Bhanu Hindu intercepted a container bearing a Meerut registration number near Police Headquarters, under jurisdiction of Jahangirabad police station. Activists alleged container was transporting cow meat and claimed it was being supplied from slaughterhouse to different parts of country and even to foreign countries.

Police reached the spot and seized container along with meat packets. Investigation revealed that container was carrying a total of 26.5 tonnes of meat. Veterinary officials from State Veterinary Hospital, Jahangirabad collected samples from seized meat and sent them to Veterinary College Forensic Laboratory in Mathura for forensic examination. The forensic report, received on Wednesday, confirmed allegations.

Probe further revealed that seized consignment was linked to Livestock Food Processor Private Limited, which operates municipal slaughterhouse at Jinsi. Aslam Qureshi, identified as operator of slaughterhouse, has been taken into custody for questioning. Container driver Shoaib, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was also interrogated.

Police are examining entire supply chain, including sourcing, packing and transportation of meat.

Following forensic confirmation, the municipal corporation sealed slaughterhouse premises amid presence of a large number of Hindu organisation activists, who raised slogans and demanded strict action.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify others involved in illegal transportation of cow meat.

Case under cow slaughter law

Jahangirabad police station in-charge Man Singh Chaudhary said forensic report confirmed that samples belonged to cow or its progeny. Based on findings, police registered a case under Sections 4, 5 and 9 of Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, 2004, along with Section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Aslam Qureshi alias Chamda, container driver Shoaib and another person.

