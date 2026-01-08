MP News: BJP Begins Damage Control After Renaming MNREGA As G RAM G |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leadership of the BJP is worried after changing the name of the rural job scheme from MNREGA to G RAM G.

The state government has been told to see whether the change of the name of MNREGA has sparked anger among people at any level.

The party’s executive president, Nitin Nabin, held a video conference with the Panchayat and Rural Development ministers of the BJP-ruled states on Thursday.

The ministers were told to see that there was no confusion about the scheme at the lower level. They were also advised to interact with the Sarpanches. After the Central Government changed the name of the scheme, the Congress started working at the grass roots.

The Congress is telling the people that the government has not only removed the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the scheme but is also preparing to stop it. After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s press conference over G RAM G, the ministers have been told to hold press conferences and organise workshops.

The ministers were advised to tell the people that the scheme was improved. They were also told to give reasons for deleting the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the scheme. The central office of the BJP is monitoring the activities in the state about G RAM G.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel also reviewed the situation after the Central Government rechristened the scheme as G RAM G.

Patel told the officer to do field visits every month. He said a grading list should be issued on the basis of the performance of district officials under the scheme. If there is any irregularity, it should be immediately removed and action taken against the guilty, Patel said.