2 Months Into Deadline, Bhopal Traffic Fixes Await Groundwork; DPR Yet To Be Prepared

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the six-month deadline given by Justice (retired) Abhay Manohar Sapre, chairman of the Supreme Court’s Road Safety Committee, for improving Bhopal’s traffic system, no significant groundwork has started even after two months. Instead of easing the situation, encroachments have increased at several intersections, worsening congestion.

A survey conducted jointly by the district administration and traffic police had identified nearly 20 problematic intersections including Bawdiyakalan to Kolar Crossing and Banskhedi Crossing, which experience daily traffic jams during peak hours. Rainfall worsens the situation with severe waterlogging. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation were tasked with implementing improvements but no progress has been made so far.

PWD officials maintain that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation. “Several works are planned for different intersections to improve traffic management. Once the DPR is finalised and funds are arranged, work will begin soon,” said Sanjay Maske, chief engineer, PWD.

According to the survey, improvements included installation of traffic signals, reduction in rotary size, and clearing of left turns at prominent squares like Rangmahal and Mata Mandir. However, traffic police reports suggest that neither signals have been installed nor have structural changes been initiated.

Collector warning

Bhopal district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh had inspected key black spots last month including District Court Crossing, Number Seven Crossing, 1250 Crossing, Platinum Plaza, and 11 Mile. He had instructed PWD officials to ensure structural changes, traffic signal installation, and black spot improvements, warning that negligence in traffic management would not be tolerated.

Justice Sapre’s visit

On August 1, Justice Sapre had visited accident-prone locations in the city, questioning officials about the reasons for repeated mishaps. He had directed authorities to prepare a concrete action plan and deliver visible results within six months.

Planned improvements at major intersections

Bawdiyakalan Square: Development and signal installation

Mata Mandir Square: Smaller rotary and cleared left turn

Ravishankar Tiraha: Signboards and left-turn clearance

Patel Nagar Bypass Square: Traffic signal installation

Danishkunj Crossing: Signal required

Mansarovar College Crossing: Signal installation

Holycross Six Lane, Kolar Road: Signal required

Virasa Heights Tiraha: Signal required

P and T Crossing: Junction widening and signal installation

Banskhedi Crossing: Rotary demolition and signal installation