Horrific Accident! 7 Dead, 6 Critical After Auto Carrying Devotees To Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

An overloaded auto collided with a truck and killed 7 devotees, 6 injured. | FP

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as seven devotees died and six are critical after their autorickshaw rammed into a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday morning. The devotees boarded the auto from Chhatarpur railway station and were on their way to Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar Dham.

The overloaded auto was speeding when it lost control and rammed into a truck on Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway.

The deceased were identified as auto driver Prem Narayan Kushwaha, Janardan, Manu Srivastava, little Govind, Lalu, and 18-month-old Anshika. Five devotees died on the spot, whereas two died in the hospital.

Horrific Collision on Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway

According to information, the devotees were travelling from Chhatarpur station to Bageshwardham, where the overloading auto collided with a truck at Jhansi Khajuraho Highway NH 39 around 5 am on Monday. It was reported that the auto was carrying around 12 to 15 devotees.

The accident took away the lives of 7 devotees, while 6 sustained injuries and were critical. The dead include children and elderly people. All the devotees belong from Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as the police got information about the accident, they reached the spot. The police sent the injured to the Kola hospital.

According to police officials, many accidents have happened in the last month while going to and coming from Bageshwar Dham due to overloading vehicles. Many devotees have lost their lives.