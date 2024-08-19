MP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws Recovered In Large Quantity

Leopard skin | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo has been arrested for illegal poaching of wild animals in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. A team of foresters conducted a major operation on Sunday and were stunned to see the ripped skin, severed skull, nails, and claws of wild animals at the residence of the accused.

Both the accused were arrested. Desi pistols, cartridges, and sharp daggers have also been seized. Similarly, leopard nails, skulls and claws, monkey's paws, and crocodile skin were recovered in large quantities.

According to the local reports, the forest department conducted a joint operation with the police and raided the house of a father-son duo in village Kari Tehsil Pati of Barwani.

Accused sent to judicial custody

The police took this action under room number 140 at Kotbandhni Forest Range Pati. Under the direction of Forest Divisional Officer Indusingh Gadaria, Deputy Forest Divisional Officer Pati Atul Pardhi, Forest Range Officer Pati Sachin Lauvanshi, Forest Range Officer Bokrata Vijay Maurya, and Pati police station in-charge Rohit Patidar, along with the staff, were present in the said action. The accused father and son were presented in Anjad court, following which they were sent to judicial custody for two days.