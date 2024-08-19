 MP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws Recovered In Large Quantity
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws Recovered In Large Quantity

MP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws Recovered In Large Quantity

Accused sent to jail; Desi pistols, cartridges, and sharp daggers have also been seized.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Leopard skin | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo has been arrested for illegal poaching of wild animals in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. A team of foresters conducted a major operation on Sunday and were stunned to see the ripped skin, severed skull, nails, and claws of wild animals at the residence of the accused.

Both the accused were arrested. Desi pistols, cartridges, and sharp daggers have also been seized. Similarly, leopard nails, skulls and claws, monkey's paws, and crocodile skin were recovered in large quantities.

FPJ Shorts
'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes Viral
'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes Viral
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD

According to the local reports, the forest department conducted a joint operation with the police and raided the house of a father-son duo in village Kari Tehsil Pati of Barwani.

Read Also
Shocker! Agniveer Plans ₹50 Lakh Gold Heist In Bhopal; Loots Jewellery Shop Owner At Gunpoint
article-image

Accused sent to judicial custody

The police took this action under room number 140 at Kotbandhni Forest Range Pati. Under the direction of Forest Divisional Officer Indusingh Gadaria, Deputy Forest Divisional Officer Pati Atul Pardhi, Forest Range Officer Pati Sachin Lauvanshi, Forest Range Officer Bokrata Vijay Maurya, and Pati police station in-charge Rohit Patidar, along with the staff, were present in the said action. The accused father and son were presented in Anjad court, following which they were sent to judicial custody for two days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws...

MP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws...

Indore Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers As Deadline Approaches

Indore Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers As Deadline Approaches

Construction Of Six-Lane Indore-Ujjain Road Survey To Begin Next Month

Construction Of Six-Lane Indore-Ujjain Road Survey To Begin Next Month

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Indore Man Booked For Abetting Wife To Kill Herself; Would Often Accuse Her Of Extramarital Affair

Indore Man Booked For Abetting Wife To Kill Herself; Would Often Accuse Her Of Extramarital Affair