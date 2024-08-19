Bhopal: Agniveer Among 7 Held For Crime; Stolen Booty Worth ₹50L Recovered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after two men wearing helmets had barged in a jewellery shop in Bagsewaniya and had made away with more than 50 tolas of gold and ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh, the police swooped down on both the accused and their five accomplices.

The mastermind of the heist is an Agniveer and a trainee in Indian Army who had orchestrated the robbery to pay off his debts, police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told media persons here on Sunday.

Four days ago, the owner of jewellery shop approached police stating that two men wearing helmets had barged into his shop in Bag Sewaniya and at gunpoint, had made off with costly gold ornaments. The police began probing the incident and special police officials were deployed for cracking the crime. The cops sifted through 450 CCTV camera footages to swoop down on the key accused named Mohit Singh Baghel, an Agniveer and a trainee at Indian Army, and his friend Aakash Rai who carried out the act.

The accused admitted to have given the stolen booty to their five accomplices for some time, after which the police arrested Vikas Rai, Monika Rai, Amit Rai, Gayatri Rai and Abhay Mishra. Abhay is an employee at a cement company in Katni who had provided pistols to Baghel and Aakash Rai. All of them are in police custody, while the stolen ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh have been returned to showroom owner Manoj Chouhan.