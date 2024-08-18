 Man Intentionally Infects Woman & Son With HIV In Indore; Dupes Her Of ₹ 18 Lakhs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMan Intentionally Infects Woman & Son With HIV In Indore; Dupes Her Of ₹ 18 Lakhs

Man Intentionally Infects Woman & Son With HIV In Indore; Dupes Her Of ₹ 18 Lakhs

The woman in her complaint also made a shocking revelation that he used to tell her many times that he will divorce his wife and marry her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Woman Claims Friend's Brother Intentionally Infect Her With HIV On Pretext Of Marriage in Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused her friend’s brother of intentionally infecting her with HIV under the pretext of marriage and deceiving her out of Rs. 18 lakhs as well. An FIR has been registered in Indore's Rajendra Nagar police station and investigations for the matter have started. 

According to information, the woman is a resident of Indore. She started falling sick after starting a physical relationship with her friend’s brother. The woman was separated from her husband lived with her 15-year-old son in the city.

FPJ Shorts
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)

The victim got to know the accused though her friend which turned into an affair. The vitim informed that the accused is married and claimed that he will divorce his wife to take advantage of her.

Also, along with the woman, her son also started getting sick. After undergoing check-ups, it was found out that they are infected with HIV.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 
article-image

Following this, she asked her friend if her brother is HIV positive or not. She agreed on this. Angered, the woman ran to the police station filed a complaint in Rajendra Nagar police station on Saturday night. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Rapes Social Media Buddy, Hides Religion, Arrested
article-image

In the complaint, the woman accused her friend's brother of intentionally infecting her with HIV. She also accused the man that he made her spend 18 lakhs on him. The woman also mentioned that when he was aware of the fact that he is HIV positive, even then he put her and her son’s life in danger.

The woman in her complaint also made a shocking revelation that he used to tell her many times that he will divorce his wife and marry her. She agreed to this, but the accused never married her. 

The police had filed her complaint under various relevnat sections and further investigations are going on. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Intentionally Infects Woman & Son With HIV In Indore; Dupes Her Of ₹ 18 Lakhs

Man Intentionally Infects Woman & Son With HIV In Indore; Dupes Her Of ₹ 18 Lakhs

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Five Forms To Bless Devotees In Ujjain’s Shahi Sawari;...

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Five Forms To Bless Devotees In Ujjain’s Shahi Sawari;...

Youth Loses Life After His Bike Rammed Into Dividers In Indore

Youth Loses Life After His Bike Rammed Into Dividers In Indore

10-Year-Old Spreads Awareness About Traffic Rules By Singing Self-Composed Songs In Indore

10-Year-Old Spreads Awareness About Traffic Rules By Singing Self-Composed Songs In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women

Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women