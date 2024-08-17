 Bhopal: Man Rapes Social Media Buddy, Hides Religion, Arrested
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl hailing from Vidisha, who had been residing in Bhopal, and had befriended a man on a social media, was allegedly raped by him in the city, the police said. The accused had concealed his religion and carried out the act. Post arrest, the Bajrang Dal workers showed up at the police station and tried to manhandle the accused on Saturday, the police added.

According to Mangalwara police, the survivor is pursuing BCom at a private college in the city. A few months ago, she had befriended a man on social media named Ashu. On August 8, Ashu called the woman to meet at a mall and clicked a few pictures of her. After this, he again called the woman on August 15 to meet at a hotel near Bhopal railway station where he intimidated her and raped her.

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Three Thieves Arrested For Stealing Booty Worth ₹ 7L; ₹2.5L Stolen From...
article-image

Following this, he clicked obscene photos of her and threatened to circulate them if she dared to approach the police. The woman, on Saturday, mustered courage and approached the police, who arrested the accused, and came to know that his actual name is Azhghar Khan. The Bajrang Dal workers also learnt about the incident and gathered in huge numbers outside the police station and tried to assault Khan.

