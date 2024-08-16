Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Three Thieves Arrested For Stealing Booty Worth ₹ 7L; ₹2.5L Stolen From Temple Donation Box

Bhopal: Three Thieves Arrested, Stolen Booty Worth ₹ 7L Recovered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Nishatpura police and crime branch busted a three-member theft gang. Stolen booty worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey said the complainant, Raj Mishra, a resident of Shiv Nagar, had approached the police on August 9, stating that unidentified thieves had broken into his shop at 80 feet road and made away with electronic devices worth lakhs.

The police, on the basis of technical evidence such as CCTV camera footage and tip-offs, nabbed a suspect named Pritam Raikwar and recovered electronic devices like mobile phones, cameras and watches. He confessed to committing theft with two of his accomplices named Raja Thakur and Anuj Shrivas. All of them were arrested.

Thieves Steal Rs 2.5L From Temple Donation Box

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves struck at a Lord Hanuman temple in Khauri Sadak area of the city on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday and made away with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash kept inside the donation box, the police said. Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma told Free Press that the temple is located near the Bhounri junction in the Khajuri Sadak area.

Several people had gone to the temple on Thursday to offer obeisance to the deity, when they saw the lock on the temple gate broken. When they went inside, they found the temple ransacked and the donation box empty. The police added that they have launched a probe to identify and apprehend the accused.