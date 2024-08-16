CCTV Shows Masked Miscreants Breaking Into Jewellery Shop In Bhopal; Rob Away With Cash & Gold Worth ₹30 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Masked thieves broke into a jewellery shop in the capital Bhopal and made away with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh. The incident happened at Jain Jewellery Shop in D Sector of Ayodhya Nagar area on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

CCTV cameras installed inside the shop show over six armed men cutting the locks of channel gates and further breaking the shutter to make an entry. They unlocked the drawers using duplicate keys and stole cash and jewels worth Rs 30 lakh.

Vikas Jain, director of Jain Jewellery Shop, stated that local people informed him that around 2.30 am in the night, the stutter of the shop was broken. He reached the spot immediately and also informed the police about the incident.

In the footage, around 7 people were seen breaking the shutter of the shop, searching, and running with cash and jewellery worth 30 lakh. After the shutters opened, six miscreants went inside, while one miscreant was sitting in a Scorpio parked outside the shop. All the miscreants were armed with weapons.

#WATCH | Caught On CCTV: Masked Men Break Into Jewellery Shop At Ayodhya Nagar In Bhopal, Steal Cash & Gold Worth Rs 30lakh#MPNews #madhyapradeshnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/z5b2rAJnsp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 16, 2024

Ayodhya Nagar police station TI Mahesh Lilhare told the Free Press that the owner of the store, named Vikas Jain, approached them on Friday morning. He told them that he had shut his shop on Thursday night at around 10 p.m. and went home. He added that top-notch security arrangements, such as five channel gates as well as two heavy locks, are laid on the gate daily to prevent any theft incidents.

Accused manage to escape police barricading too: Investigating officials

Investigating officials at the Ayodhya Nagar police station said that the accused were purportedly travelling by an SUV car, and after committing the theft, when they witnessed police barricading on the main road, they managed to take a different route to evade the cops.

Role of professional thieves suspected: TI

TI Lilhare said that despite the shop being laced with up-to-date security arrangements, the thieves managed to break into it, and made away with significant booty, which hints towards the fact that the thieves were professional, and a hunt has begun to trace and apprehend them.