 10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony On Independence Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony On Independence Day

10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony On Independence Day

Father of the boy has filed a complaint against the electricity company for negligence and investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
The Indian National Flag | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted by an open high tension wire while hosting a Tricolour at the balcony of his grandpa's house in Indore on Independence Day. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at an ICU and his condition is said to be critical.

His father has filed a complaint against the electricity company accusing it of negligence and leaving the partially open high tension wires dangling in the residential area.

FPJ Shorts
'Chlta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)
'Chlta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below
Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below
Read Also
MP: Two Dead, Four Injured After Trucks Collide With Cow On NH 52 In Jabalpur
article-image

Child sustains third degree burns

According to information, the boy is identified as Mohammed Arshan Dehlavi, son of Judge Aslam Dehlavi, residents of Pandharinath. On August 15, Arshan and his father went to his grandparents house in Indore to celebrate independence day. During flag hoisting at their balcony, the innocent boy caught up in the open high voltage wire and got electrocuted.

The electrocution caused third degree burns on his hands, arms and his stomach. The boy was immediately taken to a hospital and is admitted in an intensive care unit where his treatment is underway.

Read Also
22-Year-Old MBBS Student Falls From 4th Floor In Gwalior, Dies; Had Come Home For Vacation From...
article-image

Previously lodged a complaint

According to sources, the line that was installed mere five feet from the second floor balcony of their residents was not covered properly with a plastic enclosure and was left unattended.

Grandfather of the victim, Yusuf Dehlavi told that he had complained about this issue several times with the meter reading officer and the working officer of the Subhash Chowk zone. According to Yusuf, despite several complaints, no steps were taken to cover the line.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony...

10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony...

MP August 16 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across State; Flood Warning Issued For Rajgarh,...

MP August 16 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across State; Flood Warning Issued For Rajgarh,...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Medical Services Hit As Junior Doctors Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh;...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Medical Services Hit As Junior Doctors Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh;...

MP: Two Dead, Four Injured After Trucks Collide With Cow On NH 52 In Jabalpur

MP: Two Dead, Four Injured After Trucks Collide With Cow On NH 52 In Jabalpur

University Modelled After Lord Krishna's Gurukul Likely In Ujjain; Madhya Pradesh Government To...

University Modelled After Lord Krishna's Gurukul Likely In Ujjain; Madhya Pradesh Government To...