10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony On Independence Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted by an open high tension wire while hosting a Tricolour at the balcony of his grandpa's house in Indore on Independence Day. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at an ICU and his condition is said to be critical.

His father has filed a complaint against the electricity company accusing it of negligence and leaving the partially open high tension wires dangling in the residential area.

Child sustains third degree burns

According to information, the boy is identified as Mohammed Arshan Dehlavi, son of Judge Aslam Dehlavi, residents of Pandharinath. On August 15, Arshan and his father went to his grandparents house in Indore to celebrate independence day. During flag hoisting at their balcony, the innocent boy caught up in the open high voltage wire and got electrocuted.

The electrocution caused third degree burns on his hands, arms and his stomach. The boy was immediately taken to a hospital and is admitted in an intensive care unit where his treatment is underway.

Previously lodged a complaint

According to sources, the line that was installed mere five feet from the second floor balcony of their residents was not covered properly with a plastic enclosure and was left unattended.

Grandfather of the victim, Yusuf Dehlavi told that he had complained about this issue several times with the meter reading officer and the working officer of the Subhash Chowk zone. According to Yusuf, despite several complaints, no steps were taken to cover the line.