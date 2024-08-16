 MP: Two Dead, Four Injured After Trucks Collide With Cow On NH 52 In Jabalpur
The collision involved two Eicher trucks and a larger truck on National Highway 52 in Shajapur early Friday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
article-image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and four others were injured after three trucks collided with a cow on Friday in Shajapur. Two cows which were struck by the vehicles died on the spot.

article-image

According to information, the accident occurred around 4:30 AM as the vehicles tried to avoid a cow sitting on the four-lane road.

Tragically, the collision also resulted in the deaths of two cows that were struck by the vehicles. The crash caused a significant traffic jam on the highway, which required extensive efforts from both traffic and local police to clear.

article-image

The injured individuals have been taken to the district hospital in Shajapur, where two are reported to be in critical condition. Police at the scene worked to remove the damaged vehicles from the highway and restore normal traffic flow.

According to initial reports, the driver of the truck attempted to avoid the cows by braking and trying to steer away. However, due to the high speed, the truck overturned. The two trucks following closely behind also braked to avoid the overturned vehicle, leading to a chain-reaction collision.

