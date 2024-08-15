Bhopal Pooja Thapak Suicide Case: Hubby Arrested,His Mother On Run, Her Dad Seeks Custody Of Grandson

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has been nearly two and a-half weeks since Nikhil Dubey, the husband of the Public Relations department employee Pooja Thapak, had been arrested for abetting her to commit suicide.

Apart from him, his mother, Asha Dubey, had also been booked, but her

whereabouts are still not known, as per the police. Meanwhile, Thapak and Dubey’s 2-year-old son is also with her, and Thapak’s father has sought his custody.

Pooja’s father, GN Thapak, as quoted by the police, said that the 2-year-old kid is Pooja’s last memory left with him now. He added that he has also submitted a legal application. to claim the custody of the kid, mentioning that for the past one-and-a-half months, he has not been in touch with the kid. Further, in his statements, Thapak said that the role of Pooja’s father-in-law is also suspicious, as he never used to stop his son Nikhil and his wife Asha from harassing Pooja over dowry demands.

When the whereabouts of Asha Dubey were sought from the Govindpura police, which has been helming the case, TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that the police are still devoid. of leads about her.