Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Doctor Suspended For Allegedly Misbehaving With Cancer Patient; Police Begin Investigation

Gandhi Medical College |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A second year PG student at the Gandhi Medical college (GMC) in the city, who was on duty at the hospital on Wednesday night, allegedly misbehaved with a female cancer patient, and passed lewd comments at her, the police said.

As per police, the hospital authorities have suspended him. According to Koh-e-fiza police, the accused has been identified as Amit Gupta, a second year PG student at the college. He carried out the act on Wednesday night while examining the female cancer patient, who has been undergoing chemotherapy.

The police said that the woman has even submitted an audio to the hospital authorities, in which the lewd comments of the accused have been recorded. Dean of the college, Dr Kavita Kumar said that a committee has been constituted to probe the incident, until which, the doctor has been suspended.

On the other hand, the alleged accused, Dr Gupta told the media-persons that the woman who complained against him was his close friend. As per police, the woman has been suffering from blood cancer, and had been admitted to the hospital just three days ago. Owing to the grim situation, she has been discharged from the hospital for some time.