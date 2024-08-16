 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Falls From 4th Floor In Gwalior, Dies; Had Come Home For Vacation From China
Police has launched an investigation to determine whether it was a suicide or an accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old MBBS student died after falling from the fourth floor of a multi-storied building in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in he DD Nagar area of Gwalior Thursday night at around 9.

She was rushed to the district hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police has launched an investigation to determine whether it was a suicide or an accident.

The student, who was studying MBBS in China, had arrived in Gwalior to spend some time with family, five days ago.

According to information, the girl is identified as Diksha, a 22-year-old MBBS student. Diksha was the only daughter of a retired army professional Rajiv. The incident occurred when Diksha's parents were home. At around 9:30 on Thursday night, Rajiv heard a loud thud outside his house and went to investigate.

As soon as he went out, he found his 22-year-old daughter lying on the ground. Soon all of the neighbors came and took the girl to Birla Hospital in the city. The girl was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police has begun investigation

According to sources, Police has begun an investigation to determine whether it was a suicide or she fell from the building. A forensic team is also recreating the scene to determine the causes.

The girl's father told that she was in depression from a long time and it might be the reason. No suicide note has been recovered until now.

