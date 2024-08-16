 VIDEO: Police Constable Assaulted By Drunkard After He Catches Him Doing Obscene Act In Temple, His Bike Set Ablaze
As per police, the constable’s bike was set ablaze by the accused, who then fled from the scene, and a probe is underway into the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at the Arera Hills police station of Bhopal was allegedly assaulted by drunkard. The incident happened in the Kamla Nagar area of the city on Thursday, when the constable had gone to a temple with his wife, the police said. According to police, the constable’s bike was set ablaze by the accused, who then fled from the scene, and a probe is underway into the incident.

The video of the burning bike of the police constable has been shared by nd_news_bhopal on Instagram.

WATCH the video here:

Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that the complainant, Dharmendra Sharma, is a police constable posted at the Arera Hills police station in the city. On Thursday, he had gone to a temple located in the Kamla Nagar area along with his wife. Inside the temple, a miscreant, who was allegedly drunk, was spotted by Sharma indulging in some obscene acts.

When Sharma deterred the miscreant from doing so, he allegedly manhandled and assaulted Sharma, as well as his wife. A few minutes after the incident, he doused petrol on Sharma’s bike and set it ablaze. Following the incident, he fled from the scene, after which Sharma approached the Kamla nagar police and lodged a complaint.

TI Pandey said that the police have been persevering in their efforts to identify and apprehend the accused.

