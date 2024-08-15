Bhopal: MANIT Holds Ideathon On Planet Colony Design Contest | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal has organised an Ideathon on Planet Colony Design contest for college students as a part of the celebration of National Space Day 2024.

Structured in two phases, the online competition will push participants to think beyond the boundaries of Earth and imagine the future of human life in space. Cash rewards will be awarded to the most innovative and viable concepts, further incentivizing cutting-edge thinking in space colonisation.

The celebrations include an engaging Quiz focused on Space Exploration alongside a Poster Making Contest themed "Life on Moon: Past, Present and Future" for school students. An Astrophotography Contest invites participants of all ages to capture the beauty of the night sky. As part of the preparations leading up to the grand event on August 23, the stage is set with events scheduled for August 22 and 23.

The preparations for the events are being meticulously overseen by Prof. Savita Nema, Coordinator of Space Technology Incubation Centre at MANIT. In her opening remarks, Prof. Nema expressed her enthusiasm for the National Space Day celebrations, emphasising the importance of such events in cultivating a deep-rooted interest in space science among students. Meanwhile, Deepak kumar and Dheeraj Agrawal along with the student members of AstroAlliance, are actively engaged in organising the events and promoting a collaborative atmosphere for learning and exploration.

Participants from schools and colleges across MP are invited to join in, bringing their innovative ideas and enthusiasm for space science to the forefront. With a rich lineup of events, MANIT Bhopal is set to make its mark on the inaugural National Space Day, inspiring the next generation of space explorers.