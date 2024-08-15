 Bhopal: MANIT Holds Ideathon On Planet Colony Design Contest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: MANIT Holds Ideathon On Planet Colony Design Contest

Bhopal: MANIT Holds Ideathon On Planet Colony Design Contest

Poster making themed on ‘Life on Moon: Past, Present and Future’, astrophotography contests held.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: MANIT Holds Ideathon On Planet Colony Design Contest | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal has organised an Ideathon on Planet Colony Design contest for college students as a part of the celebration of National Space Day 2024.

Structured in two phases, the online competition will push participants to think beyond the boundaries of Earth and imagine the future of human life in space. Cash rewards will be awarded to the most innovative and viable concepts, further incentivizing cutting-edge thinking in space colonisation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MMRCL Denies Reports Of Metro 11 Construction Start; DPR Finalization And Approval Pending
Mumbai: MMRCL Denies Reports Of Metro 11 Construction Start; DPR Finalization And Approval Pending
Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Ensures Facilities For Women At Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex For 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme Event On August 17
Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Ensures Facilities For Women At Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex For 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme Event On August 17
Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation
Matthew Perry Death: Arrest Made In Southern California In Actor's Death Investigation
India's Medicine, Antibiotics Exports Gaining Share In US, Italian Markets: Commerce Ministry Data
India's Medicine, Antibiotics Exports Gaining Share In US, Italian Markets: Commerce Ministry Data

The celebrations include an engaging Quiz focused on Space Exploration alongside a Poster Making Contest themed "Life on Moon: Past, Present and Future" for school students.  An Astrophotography Contest invites participants of all ages to capture the beauty of the night sky.  As part of the preparations leading up to the grand event on August 23, the stage is set with events scheduled for August 22 and 23.

Read Also
Independence Day 2024: Meet Those Who Were Born On August 15, 1947
article-image

The preparations for the events are being meticulously overseen by Prof. Savita Nema, Coordinator of Space Technology Incubation Centre at MANIT. In her opening remarks, Prof. Nema expressed her enthusiasm for the National Space Day celebrations, emphasising the importance of such events in cultivating a deep-rooted interest in space science among students. Meanwhile, Deepak kumar and Dheeraj Agrawal along with the student members of AstroAlliance, are actively engaged in organising the events and promoting a collaborative atmosphere for learning and exploration.

 Participants from schools and colleges across MP are invited to join in, bringing their innovative ideas and enthusiasm for space science to the forefront. With a rich lineup of events, MANIT Bhopal is set to make its mark on the inaugural National Space Day, inspiring the next generation of space explorers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: MANIT Holds Ideathon On Planet Colony Design Contest

Bhopal: MANIT Holds Ideathon On Planet Colony Design Contest

Bhopal Pooja Thapak Suicide Case: Hubby Arrested,His Mother On Run, Her Dad Seeks Custody Of...

Bhopal Pooja Thapak Suicide Case: Hubby Arrested,His Mother On Run, Her Dad Seeks Custody Of...

Independence Day 2024 Special: Jabalpur's Ankit Kumar Sen, The ‘Mountain Man,’ Hoists Tiranga At...

Independence Day 2024 Special: Jabalpur's Ankit Kumar Sen, The ‘Mountain Man,’ Hoists Tiranga At...

Video Viral: Roof Of Train’s AC Coach Leaks Due To Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur; West Central...

Video Viral: Roof Of Train’s AC Coach Leaks Due To Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur; West Central...

Bhopal: Freedom Fighter Krishna Modi, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Hoist Tricolour At Madhya Pradesh...

Bhopal: Freedom Fighter Krishna Modi, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Hoist Tricolour At Madhya Pradesh...