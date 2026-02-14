MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,800 Crore To Ladli Behna Scheme Beneficiaries In Khandwa

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,800 Crore To Ladli Behna Scheme Beneficiaries | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred over Rs 1,800 crore to women beneficiaries across the state through a single click during a grand Ladli Behna Conference at the Mandi premises in Pandhana constituency of Khandwa on Saturday.

The amount marked the 33 rd installment distributed under the Ladli Behna Yojana. He said that more than Rs 50,000 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of women so far.

During the event, development works worth Rs 608 crore were announced and inaugurated digitally for Pandhana constituency. Major projects include the Rs 301.41 crore Bham Irrigation Project, a Rs 37 crore Sandipani School, an Rs 11.06 crore Joint SDM Office and a Rs 2.90 crore bus stand, shopping complex and night shelter.

A Sukta Micro Lift Irrigation Project and an onion processing unit were also announced.

He claimed that the Nimar region would surpass Punjab and Haryana in irrigation.

The CM said that road and rail networks would be strengthened and industries would be established to boost employment. Incentives of Rs 5,000 will be provided for employing women in cotton-based industries. He also reiterated provisions under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

Referring to Mahashivratri, he invoked Mahakaleshwar and highlighted ongoing development worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore at Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga.

He criticised the Congress, stating that the present government delivers funds directly instead of making promises. He urged attendees to switch on their mobile flashlights to “remove darkness,” following which the venue lit up with thousands of lights.

Public representatives, including MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat, Tribal Welfare Minister Kumar Vijay Shah and District BJP President Rajpal Tomar, were present on stage along with MLAs from four assembly segments.