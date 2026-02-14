 Bhopal News: High Court Steps In To Protect Inter-Caste Couple From Harassment By Kin
The petitioners asserted that they are legally entitled to marry and live with a person of their choice. They have solemnized their marriage according to social customs and are currently living together peacefully. The petition argued that no person or authority has the right to interfere with this choice, and obstructing it amounts to an assault on personal dignity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: High Court Steps In To Protect Inter-Caste Couple From Harassment By Kin | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has directed the Superintendent of Police to provide protection to a recently married inter-caste couple to ensure their safety of life and liberty. Justice BP Sharma passed the order.

The boy and girl, aged 23 and 19 respectively, belong to different communities. Their marriage was solemnized on January 9, 2026, by the Hindu Vivah Sansthanam Samiti, Bhopal, as per Hindu rites and rituals, with full consent and without any pressure, fear or greed.

have been attempting to initiate criminal proceedings against her in-laws. Meanwhile, the boy’s family is allegedly harassing the couple, pressuring them to dissolve the marriage.

It was also highlighted that the Supreme Court has consistently granted protection to inter-caste couples where parents lodge false complaints to challenge consensual marriages.

