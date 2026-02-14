Bhopal News: Housing Board Drafts Design For Modern Satpura, Vindhyachal Bhawan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Housing Board is preparing a presentation for Chief Secretary Anurag Jain on a project to construct modern buildings in place of Satpura and Vindhyanchal Bhawan, which are old and lack space. The presentation is expected next week.

A senior Housing Board officer said a rough design has been prepared. A Delhi-based architect has been finalised for the project, which will follow the lines of Central Vista in Delhi.

The estimated cost is around Rs 1000 crore. Considering future needs, plans include two to three helipads, one possibly on a rooftop. The design may be revised according to government suggestions.

Once completed, directorates of all departments will be brought under one roof, reducing distances from Mantralaya. Currently, directorates are scattered; the Aviation Directorate is near the airport, while Health and Social Justice are near Patrakar Colony ahead of MANIT. This dispersal delays meetings and movement of urgent files.

Vindhyanchal Bhawan suffered a massive fire last year, damaging three to four floors and weakening the building. For this reason, the government decided to construct a new structure.

The officer said the new buildings will replace the old Satpura and Vindhyanchal Bhawan and become an icon of the state capital.