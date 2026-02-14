Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh’s First Dog Shelter To Come Up At Kalapani

Bhopal News: MP’s First Dog Shelter To Come Up At Kalapani | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first dedicated dog shelter in Madhya Pradesh is set to be established at Kalapani, on the outskirts of the state capital.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought 20 acres of land from the district administration for the project. Senior civic officials recently presented the proposal to Bhopal collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, identifying multiple land parcels (Khasraas) to facilitate early allotment.

If approved on time, the shelter is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

The initiative comes in response to directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding the growing population of stray dogs, rising incidents of canine dog attacks and the need for effective management.

The Urban Administration Department has submitted a compliance report, acknowledging that despite repeated court directives, efforts to control the stray dog population have largely remained on paper.

An estimated 1.25 lakh stray dogs are currently present in Bhopal. As per norms, the city requires at least five animal shelters, but so far only two locations have been identified. Lack of funds has been cited as the primary reason for delays.

Day-care facility for pet owners

The proposed shelter will include a dedicated day-care facility for pet dogs. Families traveling out of the city will be able to leave their pets at the centre for a nominal fee, covering food and medical check-ups. The day-care section will be operated through a designated agency.

Microchipping for identification

The city is also considering becoming the first in the country to introduce microchipping for sterilized stray dogs. Microchips will help track sterilization details and identify dogs more efficiently.

Separate sections and online records

According to civic officials, the shelter will have separate sections for injured, sick and aggressive dogs. Detailed online records will be maintained, including the area from where the dog was picked up, health condition and any biting incidents.

Current status in the city

At present, BMC operates three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Arwalia, Kolar Thua Kheda and Adampur Chhawani, each with a capacity of around 150 dogs. About 250 stray dogs are currently housed in these facilities for sterilization.