Bhopal News: Now, Peddlers Pushing MD Drugs As Fitness Boosters | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The synthetic MD drugs, earlier associated with clubs and high-profile parties, are

now infiltrating gyms and suspected clinics where they are allegedly being promoted among youths as ‘fitness boosters’, ‘fat burning supplements,’ and ‘mood lifters’, as per investigations by Crime Branch officials.

The officials said that teams were actively tracing peddlers and syndicate links. Establishments known to host parties, including select clubs, gyms and lounges, were under surveillance.

Officials said evidence-based action would follow wherever illegal supply chains were confirmed. They claimed that MD drugs were no longer being pushed only as intoxicants but being rebranded to target fitness- conscious youths who usually avoided narcotics.

The peddlers were now reportedly marketing MD as an energy enhancer, weight loss aid and even a confidence booster.

The nexus first came to light in Bhopal during the Crime Branch crackdown on the DJ Yaseen Machhli gang. During interrogation, accused Yaseen and his associates revealed that a gym operator, Monis Khan allegedly procured MD drugs from the syndicate.

The investigators found that the substance was being offered to gym members under the guise of a fat-burning supplement, with claims that it would increase energy levels and accelerate weight loss.

Around a month back, the Indore police arrested Bhopal-based Abaan Shakeel along with four associates, including three young women. Abaan, himself involved in bodybuilding along with aide Baba Sharma, is accused of supplying drugs not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in multiple other states. Police investigations revealed that women were allegedly used as couriers to distribute narcotics in clubs, lounges and gyms.

High-profile youths on target

The Crime Branch officials said that the syndicate members deliberately targeted affluent, image-conscious youth. Those not inclined toward drugs were lured through misleading claims that MD was a medicinal or performance-enhancing substance along with a fitness or stamina booster, rapid fat-burning supplement, mood enhancer and even a confidence builder

Police crackdown intensifies

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said enforcement against MD drugs would continue aggressively. Strict action would be taken wherever supply was detected whether in clubs, lounges, gyms or any other place.