 Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Institutes Fail To Deliver Tertiary Healthcare
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Institutes Fail To Deliver Tertiary Healthcare

Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Institutes Fail To Deliver Tertiary Healthcare

At present, it is run under the Gas Relief Department. High-tech machines were also provided, but they were not even installed and opened for the gas tragedy survivors.” Similarly, SCI, which was proposed for Bhopal, was shifted to Jabalpur, and now only it is providing basic treatment instead of tertiary health care, she further said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Institutes Fail To Deliver Tertiary Healthcare | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two state-level high-tech healthcare institutes sanctioned for tertiary care in Bhopal have fallen short of their expectations and are now limited to providing basic treatment.

In January 1985, following the December 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had set up the Bhopal Gas Disaster Research Centre (BGDRC) at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal to study long term health effects of the disaster.

It was a state-of-the-art Pulmonary Function and Exercise Test laboratory to evaluate respiratory damage suffered by Bhopal gas tragedy survivors.

Similarly, the central government had proposed State Cancer Institute (SCI) for Bhopal, but later it was shifted to Jabalpur and was opened in NSCB Medical College campus. But here too, only basic treatment is being provided to cancer patients.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears 11.56 Km Noida Metro Extension From Sector 142 To Botanical Garden
Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears 11.56 Km Noida Metro Extension From Sector 142 To Botanical Garden
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Government Launches ‘Tech Yuva-Samarth Yuva’ To Train 2.5 Million Youth In AI And Immersive Technologies
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Government Launches ‘Tech Yuva-Samarth Yuva’ To Train 2.5 Million Youth In AI And Immersive Technologies
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Gorakhpur’s Fifth Kalyan Mandapam, Calls City A Model Of Development
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Gorakhpur’s Fifth Kalyan Mandapam, Calls City A Model Of Development
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Boosts Religious Tourism With Major Funding For Pilgrimage Site Development
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Boosts Religious Tourism With Major Funding For Pilgrimage Site Development
Read Also
Bhopal News: District Admin, BMC Accused Of Establishing New Illegal Slum Area
article-image

Bhopal Group for Information and Action(BGIA) Rachna Dhingra said, “ ICMR had  set up of super-speciality institute in GMC, Bhopal, but later on it was shifted to Jahangirabad as Government Rasool Ahmad Siddiqui Pulmonary Medicine Centre).

At present, it is run under the Gas Relief Department. High tech machines were also provided but they were not even installed and opened for the Gas Tragedy survivors.” Similarly, SCI, which was proposed for Bhopal, was shifted to Jabalpur and now only it is providing basic treatment instead of  tertiary health care, she further said.

FAIMA national executive Dr Akash Soni said, “State government failed to utilise these state-of-the-art institutes for tertiary health care and they are in pathetic conditions in the state.

Government Rasool Ahmad Siddiqui Pulmonary Medicine Centre) is currently run under Gas Relief Department and SCI is in Jabalpur medical college campus. Both the institutes failed to meet high expectations in the health sector.” 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Institutes Fail To Deliver Tertiary Healthcare
Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Institutes Fail To Deliver Tertiary Healthcare
Bhopal News: Now, Peddlers Pushing MD Drugs As Fitness Boosters
Bhopal News: Now, Peddlers Pushing MD Drugs As Fitness Boosters
Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh’s First Dog Shelter To Come Up At Kalapani
Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh’s First Dog Shelter To Come Up At Kalapani
Bhopal News: Housing Board Drafts Design For Modern Satpura, Vindhyachal Bhawan
Bhopal News: Housing Board Drafts Design For Modern Satpura, Vindhyachal Bhawan
Bhopal News: High Court Steps In To Protect Inter-Caste Couple From Harassment By Kin
Bhopal News: High Court Steps In To Protect Inter-Caste Couple From Harassment By Kin