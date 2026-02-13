 Bhopal News: District Admin, BMC Accused Of Establishing New Illegal Slum Area
District administration officials stated the slums had been built on Nazul land near Abhinav Hotel in Jatkhedi. Following a recent demarcation, the land was declared encroached, and residents were instructed to vacate. Authorities then decided to temporarily shift them to the Baghmugalia bridge area.

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: District Admin, BMC Accused Of Establishing New Illegal Slum Area | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Civic bodies responsible for making the city slum-free under the “Jhuggi Mukt Bhopal” campaign are now themselves accused of facilitating a new informal settlement in the state capital.

Officials say the district administration, along with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), shifted roadside slum dwellers from Jatkhedi to an open area near the Baghmugalia River Bridge (Sarita Setu).

On Thursday, BMC vehicles transported belongings of 14 out of 16 affected families to the new site. Two remaining families received a short extension due to a wedding in one household.

The move has drawn criticism as civic bodies promoting “Jhuggi Mukt Bhopal” now appear to be encouraging informal settlements rather than providing permanent housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

BMC’s encroachment in-charge Preetesh Garg said staff and vehicles were provided to assist in the shifting process after coordination with district administration.

Squatters removed from Nazul land

Temporary relief or expansion of slums?

Critics said that relocating families to an open area risks creating a new cluster of informal housing. Rather than immediate rehabilitation under housing schemes, the administration has effectively moved the settlement from one location to another.

Official response

Kolar Tehsildar Yashvardhan Singh said that the arrangement is temporary. Eligible families would receive housing as per government norms.

