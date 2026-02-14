Bhopal News: 60-Year-Old Washerman’s Body Found In Hotel Water Tank | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 60-year-old washerman was found in the water tank of a hotel under MP Nagar police station limits on Saturday. Police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man fell down and drowned in the water tank, police said. However, exact reason of his death will be ascertained only after receiving post-mortem report.

According to reports, Bajaria resident Ashok Rajak worked as a washerman at a hotel in MP Nagar Zone-1 area for 20 years where he used to handle laundry work.

Police investigations revealed that a drunk Rajak, who was an alcohol addict, may have accidentally fallen into the water tank situated on the fourth floor of the hotel where clothes were being washed.

MP Nagar Police Station incharge Jaihind Sharma said that when his son tried calling him in the afternoon and received no response, he went to the hotel to look for his father.

During the search, he reached the laundry area and found him submerged in the water tank. Rajak was immediately pulled out and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.