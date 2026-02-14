 Bhopal News: Bajrang Dal Catches Elderly Hindu-Muslim Couple At A Park Near Chota Talaab On Valentine's Day-- VIDEO
On Valentine’s Day, Bajrang Dal members stopped an elderly couple at a lake-side park in Bhopal, claiming the man is Muslim and the woman Hindu. A viral video shows the couple giving changing stories—saying they were visiting a hospital, meeting a child, or showing fish. Members also alleged money was exchanged. Police arrived and took the couple for questioning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What started as a normal Valentine’s Day afternoon at a lake-side park in Bhopal turned into a high drama after members of Bajrang Dal caught an elderly couple.

The members claimed that the man is Muslim and the woman is Hindu.

A video of the entire scene is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Bajrang Dal members can be seen surrounding the couple and asking them several questions about their relationship and why they were at the park.

As the questioning went on, the couple allegedly kept changing their statements and cooking stories.

Watch the video below :

Read How Their Statements Kept Changing

At first, they said they live in the same neighbourhood and the man had come to drop her. Then they said they were going to a hospital.

After that, the woman mentioned she was going to her child. Later, they even said they had come to the lake to see fishes.

According to the Bajrang dal members, the woman first introduced herself as Rounak but later said her name was Seema, which created more confusion.

They were seen exchanging money

Bajrang Dal members also claimed that when they reached the spot, the couple was seen exchanging money.

According to them, the man was giving the woman a bundle of cash. They further alleged that the couple tried to leave when they were stopped.

Members said they took the keys to prevent them from going away, but the man tried to move without the keys and was caught again.

Several Bajrang Dal members were present, including local president Rohit Shrivas, along with Anuj Pathak and Nitin Rai.

Rohit Shrivas said they would take the matter to the police station and let the police handle it. Members said their role was only to hand them over to the police.

A crowd gathered at the spot as the scene unfolded. Soon, a police van arrived and took the couple for further questioning.

Now, police are looking into the matter.

