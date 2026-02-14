 MP News: Jabalpur Teen Fights His Own Case At Supreme Court, Wins MBBS Seat Under EWS Policy Relief
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Teen Fights His Own Case At Supreme Court, Wins MBBS Seat Under EWS Policy Relief

MP News: Jabalpur Teen Fights His Own Case At Supreme Court, Wins MBBS Seat Under EWS Policy Relief

Nineteen-year-old Atharva Chaturvedi from Jabalpur won relief from the Supreme Court after being denied an MBBS seat under the EWS quota despite clearing NEET twice. Arguing his own case, he secured provisional admission for 2025–26. The court said a qualified student should not suffer due to policy gaps. Fee concerns, however, remain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old student from Jabalpur has won a major legal battle in the Supreme Court, bringing him one step closer to his dream of becoming a doctor.

Atharva Chaturvedi, who recently passed Class 12, argued his own case before the top court after he was unable to get an MBBS seat under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in private colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a news report by NDTV, Atharva had cleared NEET twice and scored 530 marks. Despite qualifying, he could not secure admission under the EWS category because the state had not implemented reservation in private medical colleges. Determined not to give up, he decided to approach the Supreme Court on his own.

Using online resources, Atharva downloaded the Special Leave Petition (SLP) format from the Supreme Court website. He studied earlier judgments and prepared his petition himself. He filed it online on January 6 after correcting technical objections raised by the court registry. To save money, he avoided travelling to Delhi and managed the process from Jabalpur.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan High Court Upholds 58-Year Marriage, Says Minor Quarrels Not Grounds For Divorce
Rajasthan High Court Upholds 58-Year Marriage, Says Minor Quarrels Not Grounds For Divorce
The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll

The court heard him and later used its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to direct the National Medical Commission and the Madhya Pradesh government to grant provisional MBBS admission to eligible EWS candidates for the 2025–26 session.

Read Also
MP News: Van Vihar National Park To Remain Closed On Feb 18 To 20 For Wildlife Census; Check Timings
article-image

The court observed that a qualified student should not suffer due to delay in policy implementation. It ordered that Atharva be given provisional admission within seven days, subject to payment of fees.

Read Also
MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With...
article-image

Atharva’s father, Manoj Chaturvedi, is a lawyer but had never practised in the Supreme Court. During the Covid lockdown, Atharva learned about court procedures by watching online hearings. His teachers also helped improve his language skills and confidence.

Atharva had also cleared engineering entrance exams and secured a seat at Jabalpur Government Engineering College.

However, he chose medicine because he always wanted to become a doctor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur Teen Fights His Own Case At Supreme Court, Wins MBBS Seat Under EWS Policy Relief
MP News: Jabalpur Teen Fights His Own Case At Supreme Court, Wins MBBS Seat Under EWS Policy Relief
Bhopal News: Bajrang Dal Catches Elderly Hindu-Muslim Couple At A Park Near Chota Talaab On...
Bhopal News: Bajrang Dal Catches Elderly Hindu-Muslim Couple At A Park Near Chota Talaab On...
MP News: Van Vihar National Park To Remain Closed On Feb 18 To 20 For Wildlife Census; Check Timings
MP News: Van Vihar National Park To Remain Closed On Feb 18 To 20 For Wildlife Census; Check Timings
MP News: 365 Dog-Bite Cases Reported In Gwalior In A Single Day; 7 Bitten By The Same Canine At SAF...
MP News: 365 Dog-Bite Cases Reported In Gwalior In A Single Day; 7 Bitten By The Same Canine At SAF...
Bhopal News: Bhopal Family Court Witnesses 90s Movie 'Judaai' For Real As Woman 'Trades' Husband For...
Bhopal News: Bhopal Family Court Witnesses 90s Movie 'Judaai' For Real As Woman 'Trades' Husband For...