 MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With Chappals In Public In Jabalpur-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With Chappals In Public In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With Chappals In Public In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

A married policeman was allegedly caught shopping with another woman near the Civic Centre area in MP's Jabalpur. His wife’s brothers confronted and beat him with slippers in public. A viral video shows a crowd gathering and traffic disruption. The woman had come all the way from Seoni to meet him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A married policeman was caught shopping with her girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday.

His wife's two brothers-in-law spotted him at the market with another woman and confronted him. The angry duo, then, thrashed him with chappals in public.

A video of the incident surfaced on Friday, showing a large crowd gathered at the spot and traffic coming to a halt for some time.

In the viral video, the two men can be heard shouting, “Ye police wala hai, iski naukri jaani chahiye,” while hitting him with slippers, holding his collar. People standing nearby recorded the incident, and many vehicles were stuck due to the commotion.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Govt To Appoint New Industry Partners For 'Naan Mudhalvan' Skill Courses In 2026–27
Tamil Nadu Govt To Appoint New Industry Partners For 'Naan Mudhalvan' Skill Courses In 2026–27
'Akshaye Khanna Left Drishyam 3...': KRK Claims Actor Has No Film After Losing Bhagam Bhag 2 To Manoj Bajpayee
'Akshaye Khanna Left Drishyam 3...': KRK Claims Actor Has No Film After Losing Bhagam Bhag 2 To Manoj Bajpayee
MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With Chappals In Public In Jabalpur-- VIDEO
MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With Chappals In Public In Jabalpur-- VIDEO
Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister & DGCA
Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister & DGCA

Watch the video below :

The incident took place on Thursday evening near the Civic Centre area under Omti Police Station limits.

According to information, the constable has been identified as Ranjit Kaurav, who is said to be posted at the court. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Sources say the matter is linked to a personal and family dispute. It is reported that the constable had reached Civic Centre along with a young woman who had come from Seoni to meet him. They were reportedly there for shopping.

At the same place, the woman’s husband and her brother reached and confronted the policeman. Two men, who are said to be related as brothers-in-law, allegedly attacked him in public.

Read Also
MP News: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Land Registration
article-image

After getting information, the police team from Omti police station reached the spot and took both parties into custody.

Police reached the spot and the situation was controlled, and traffic was cleared after some time.

Read Also
Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
article-image

SI Shriram Sanodia from Omti police station said that both sides are being questioned. He stated that it appears to be a family matter, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police have said that legal action will be taken after proper inquiry and based on the facts that come out during questioning with both the parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With...
MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With...
MP News: Dhirendra Shastri Applies 'Haldi' To CM Mohan Yadav During Mass Pre-Wedding Festivities At...
MP News: Dhirendra Shastri Applies 'Haldi' To CM Mohan Yadav During Mass Pre-Wedding Festivities At...
Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy...
Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy...
Bhopal News: Life Imprisonment To Dhabha Worker In Murder Case
Bhopal News: Life Imprisonment To Dhabha Worker In Murder Case
MP News: Congress Workers Begs On Behalf Of State Government In Dindori
MP News: Congress Workers Begs On Behalf Of State Government In Dindori