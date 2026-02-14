MP News: Married Cop Caught Shopping With Girlfriend; Brothers-In-Law Confront, Then Beat Him With Chappals In Public In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A married policeman was caught shopping with her girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday.

His wife's two brothers-in-law spotted him at the market with another woman and confronted him. The angry duo, then, thrashed him with chappals in public.

A video of the incident surfaced on Friday, showing a large crowd gathered at the spot and traffic coming to a halt for some time.

In the viral video, the two men can be heard shouting, “Ye police wala hai, iski naukri jaani chahiye,” while hitting him with slippers, holding his collar. People standing nearby recorded the incident, and many vehicles were stuck due to the commotion.

Watch the video below :

The incident took place on Thursday evening near the Civic Centre area under Omti Police Station limits.

According to information, the constable has been identified as Ranjit Kaurav, who is said to be posted at the court. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

A police constable in #Jabalpur was taking his alleged girlfriend shopping.



The constable is married and the father of two children.



The girlfriend's husband and brother beat up the policeman upon seeing them together!#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/d0dmSYcxRw — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 13, 2026

Sources say the matter is linked to a personal and family dispute. It is reported that the constable had reached Civic Centre along with a young woman who had come from Seoni to meet him. They were reportedly there for shopping.

At the same place, the woman’s husband and her brother reached and confronted the policeman. Two men, who are said to be related as brothers-in-law, allegedly attacked him in public.

Read Also MP News: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Land Registration

After getting information, the police team from Omti police station reached the spot and took both parties into custody.

Police reached the spot and the situation was controlled, and traffic was cleared after some time.

SI Shriram Sanodia from Omti police station said that both sides are being questioned. He stated that it appears to be a family matter, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police have said that legal action will be taken after proper inquiry and based on the facts that come out during questioning with both the parties.