 MP Bureaucratic Shake-Up: 11 IAS, 4 State Officers Transferred In Major Midnight Administrative Reshuffle
The Government of Madhya Pradesh transferred 11 IAS and 4 State Administrative Service officers in a late-night reshuffle. Key changes were made in the Health, Public Relations and Excise departments. Several district panchayat CEOs were also shifted. The transfers come just before the implementation of the new excise policy in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government of Madhya Pradesh transferred 11 IAS officers and 4 State Administrative Service officers on Friday.

The transfers took place after 2 am on Friday in a major administrative reshuffle. The orders were issued by the General Administration Department late at night.

Names & New Postings of Transferred Officers

According to the order, Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Varnwal has been given charge of the Health Department. He replaces Sandeep Yadav, who was serving as Principal Secretary in the same department. The change comes at an important time for the health sector in the state.

Abhijeet Agarwal & Manish Singh

Abhijeet Agarwal & Manish Singh |

Manish Singh has once again been given charge of the Public Relations Department. Along with this responsibility, he will also hold additional charge as Transport Secretary.

Deepak Saxena, who was serving as Public Relations Commissioner, has now been appointed as Excise Commissioner. He had worked in his previous role for about four months. Abhijeet Agrawal, who was Excise Commissioner for the last two years, has been appointed as Managing Director of the State Cooperative Marketing Federation. He has been shifted just before the new excise policy is set to be implemented.

In other changes, Sunil Dubey, CEO of Bhind Zila Panchayat, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary to the Governor. Sanghamitra Gautam, Deputy Secretary in the Higher Education Department, has been posted as CEO of Alirajpur Zila Panchayat.

Nanda Bhalave Kushre, CEO of Agar Malwa Zila Panchayat, has been made Additional Project Director in the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan. Kamal Solanki, Deputy Secretary in the School Education Department, has been appointed as CEO of Raisen Zila Panchayat.

Three Additional Collectors have also been made CEOs of district panchayats. Bhurla Singh Solanki has been posted in Agar Malwa, Milind Kumar Nagdeve in Khargone, and Veer Singh Chauhan in Bhind. Rakesh Sharma has been appointed as Chief General Manager in Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Distribution Company.

