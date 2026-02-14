Bhopal News: Boyfriend, His Family Arrested In Woman’s Tank Murder | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura Police have solved the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman whose decomposed body was found on Thursday stuffed inside an iron trunk and dumped in a septic tank.

The victim, identified as Misbah, a resident of Gondia, Maharashtra, was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner, who later disposed of her body with the help of his family members, police said on Friday.

All four people, including the prime accused’s mother and siblings, have been arrested for murder and destruction of evidence.

Police said the case came to light on February 12, when residents of the Chhahghara area informed authorities about a suspicious iron trunk floating in a septic tank on a vacant plot.

Upon retrieving and opening the trunk, police discovered the highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman. Senior officials immediately launched a detailed investigation.

Investigations revealed that Misbah had been living in a rented house in Kamal Nagar since October 2025 with Sameer, the prime accused.

Argument turns fatal

Police stated that the two met through an online dating app. Sameer allegedly wanted to end the relationship, but Misbah demanded money in exchange for separation. Tensions escalated on the night of February 7–8, when a heated argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Sameer allegedly strangled Misbah to death.

Family assisted in dumping body

Investigations revealed that Sameer’s family helped him dispose of the body. He reportedly kept the corpse inside the house for a day. The following night, Sameer, along with his brother Sahil, sister Sayma, and mother Shehnaz Bi, stuffed the body into an iron trunk.

The family then transported the trunk to a nearby vacant plot and dumped it into a septic tank, attempting to destroy evidence and conceal the crime.

Police action

Police station in-charge Manoj Patwa said all four accused — Sameer, Sahil, Sayma, and Shehnaz Bi — have been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.