 Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Directs Companies To Fund Scientific Waste Disposal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: National Green Tribunal Directs Companies To Fund Scientific Waste Disposal

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Directs Companies To Fund Scientific Waste Disposal

Bhopal's municipal waste is sent to the Adampur landfill. Environmental concerns include lack of scientific processing, waste burning contributing to air pollution, and illegal dumping in green belts, violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Experts warn non-compliance could harm ecological balance and the city's green cover.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: NGT Directs Companies To Fund Scientific Waste Disposal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Companies producing disposable items such as tin, glass, plastic packaging, and electronic goods like TVs and refrigerators will soon have to financially support urban local bodies (ULBs) in establishing scientific waste management systems.

The move comes following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which asked authorities to explore mechanisms ensuring that producers contribute to waste handling and disposal.

The Central Bench, hearing Nitin Saxena vs. State of Madhya Pradesh, comprised Justice Shiv Kumar Singh and Judicial Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi. The bench emphasised strengthening waste management practices and enforcing environmental norms.

Currently, civic bodies independently manage solid and disposable waste, spending crores annually. Yet the system has shown limited improvement, drawing criticism over environmental degradation and inefficient disposal practices.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
Mumbai Doctors Launch Clean Air Forum As AQI Hits 187, Warn Pollution Is A 'Public Health Emergency'
Mumbai Doctors Launch Clean Air Forum As AQI Hits 187, Warn Pollution Is A 'Public Health Emergency'
IND vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Weather Update: Heavy Clouds, Light Drizzle In Colombo Ahead Of High-Voltage Clash; Watch VIDEO
IND vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Weather Update: Heavy Clouds, Light Drizzle In Colombo Ahead Of High-Voltage Clash; Watch VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 14: Mihir Plans To Celebrate Valentine's Day With Tulsi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 14: Mihir Plans To Celebrate Valentine's Day With Tulsi
Read Also
Bhopal News: Crime Branch Issues Public Advisory For Rising Cyber Scams
article-image

Mounting waste burden

Madhya Pradesh has over three lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at various dumpsites. About 1.5 lakh metric tonnes have decomposed, leaving roughly 75,000 MT of inert material for land-filling and 75,000 MT of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF).

From waste to profits

The Urban Administration Department stated RDF can be sold to cement companies at Rs 100 per MT, generating around Rs 75 lakh. Officials note bigger savings come from avoiding landfill costs, over Rs 1,700 per tonne, potentially saving Rs 12 13 crore.

Concern over landfill practices

Bhopal s municipal waste is sent to Adampur landfill. Environmental concerns include lack of scientific processing, waste burning contributing to air pollution and illegal dumping in green belts, violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Experts warn non-compliance could harm ecological balance and the city s green cover.

Implementation challenges

Bhopal Municipal Corporation officials acknowledge that following NGT s directives could improve environmental conditions. Petitioner Nitin Saxena alleged inadequate compliance, citing growing waste heaps at Adampur and recurring landfill fires in summer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Directs Companies To Fund Scientific Waste Disposal
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Directs Companies To Fund Scientific Waste Disposal
Bhopal News: ‘Kids’ Vaccination Should Be Linked To Ration Cards; Will Reduce NMR In MP
Bhopal News: ‘Kids’ Vaccination Should Be Linked To Ration Cards; Will Reduce NMR In MP
Bhopal News: 60-Year-Old Washerman’s Body Found In Hotel Water Tank
Bhopal News: 60-Year-Old Washerman’s Body Found In Hotel Water Tank
Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself, Reason Unknown
Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself, Reason Unknown
MP News: Jabalpur Teen Fights His Own Case At Supreme Court, Wins MBBS Seat Under EWS Policy Relief
MP News: Jabalpur Teen Fights His Own Case At Supreme Court, Wins MBBS Seat Under EWS Policy Relief