 Bhopal News: Schools To Start After 8:30 AM As Severe Cold Wave Strikes City
Now, all government, non-government, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, ICSE, CBSE aided, and other recognised classes from nursery to Class 8 operating in Bhopal should not be conducted before 8:30 am. District Education Officer (DEO) N.K. Ahirwar issued the order on Monday evening.

Monday, November 17, 2025
article-image
Bhopal News: Schools To Start After 8:30 AM As Severe Cold Wave Strikes City | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All schools in the city will begin after 8:30 am from Tuesday. Timings have been changed due to severe cold.

Now, all government, non-government, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, ICSE, CBSE aided, and other recognised classes from nursery to Class 8 operating in Bhopal should not be conducted before 8:30 am.

District Education Officer (DEO) N.K. Ahirwar issued the order on Monday evening. He had sent a letter to the collector on Monday morning recommending a timing change, keeping in view possible adverse effects on students’ health due to the drop in temperature.

Severe cold weather in Indore district too has led to a change in school timings from Tuesday.

Collector Shivam Verma told the media on Monday that morning temperatures have dropped sharply, making it difficult for students to leave home early. Because of this, the administration has decided to shift school opening hours.

In Indore, the new timing will apply to all schools from Class 1 to Class 12, including government, private, and all board schools such as CBSE and ICSE. From Tuesday onwards, every school in the district will open at 9 am.

