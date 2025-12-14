Bhopal Power Cut December 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Oriental College, PM Awas Colony, Rajeev Rosery & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain disrupted in many parts of Bhopal on December 15, 2025, due to scheduled departmental maintenance work.

The power company has announced planned outages in residential and industrial areas during the day. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Colonies: Khel chatrawas,Arera club,74 Banglow,Nishat colony,J.P. Hospital,Red cross and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Banskhedi all nearist area

Time:11:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Oriantal collage, Gayatri Hospital, Shubham Green, Patel nagar, Prabhatam Multy , ETC.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Shiva Appt.Nayapura Barelagaon,Rajeev Rosery,Qazi Wajdul Col,Om Shiv Nagar,Munshi Prem Col

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: HT connection nagar nigam barrai,barrai village,kasturi homes colony,katara police station,balajiwear house,swaraj trector godown, nearest area.

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: 40 juggi area,pm awash colony nearest area

Time: 10:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

The power company said the shutdown is necessary to carry out important departmental work and improve services. Electricity supply will be restored after the scheduled work is completed. Residents have been requested to cooperate and plan their day accordingly.