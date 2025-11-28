Goharganj Rape Accused Salman Khan Arrested From Tea Stall In Bhopal After Absconding For A Week; Booked Under POCSO For Raping 6-Year-Old

Left: Accused Salman Khan; Right: Police disperse protestors |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Goharganj rape accused Salman Khan was arrested in Bhopal on Friday. He has been absconding for a week and was finally caught at a tea stall in Ward No. 11 of Gandhinagar. He has been booked under POCSO for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl.

As soon as Salman arrived at the stall to have tea, Gandhi Nagar police immediately apprehended him. They were bringing him to the police station when the vehicle's tyre got punctured midway. The vehicle stopped, and the cops got busy fixing the puncture. Taking advantage of the situation, Salman allegedly snatched a police gun and opened fire. Police retaliated and shot him in the leg and nabbed him.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had reached Bhopal via a forest route. Gandhi Nagar police handed Salman over to Goharganj police after necessary procedures.

As soon as Hindu outfits like the Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu organisation learnt about the arrest, they reached the Gandhi Nagar police station; however, by then Salman had already left with the Goharganj police.

Massive protests held, CM removes Raisen SP

Notably, Salman allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl on November 21 and fled. He had been on a run since then. Furious locals held huge protests and blocked roads, demanding strict action against the accused.

The case drew huge public attention, with CM Mohan Yadav ordering removal of Raisen SP. Police even announced a bounty of 30,000 rupees for anyone who helps them trace Salman.

Goharganj Case: Latest Cctv Clip Shows Salman Khan, Accused Of Harassing 6-year-old Girl, Buying Cigarettes From Tea Stall At Nh 45#MadhyaPradesh #NH45 #MPNews pic.twitter.com/tiLbjhAZqM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 27, 2025

It was on Thursday that a CCTV clip surfaced showing Salman buying cigarettes from a tea stall along NH-45 in Panjar, Raisen. Police finally caught Salman on Friday after scanning multiple CCTV footages and activating network of local informers.