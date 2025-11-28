 Goharganj Rape Accused Salman Khan Arrested From Tea Stall In Bhopal After Absconding For A Week; Booked Under POCSO For Raping 6-Year-Old
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGoharganj Rape Accused Salman Khan Arrested From Tea Stall In Bhopal After Absconding For A Week; Booked Under POCSO For Raping 6-Year-Old

Goharganj Rape Accused Salman Khan Arrested From Tea Stall In Bhopal After Absconding For A Week; Booked Under POCSO For Raping 6-Year-Old

The police were bringing him to the police station when the vehicle's tyre got punctured midway. The vehicle stopped, and the cops got busy fixing the puncture. Taking advantage of the situation, Salman allegedly snatched a police gun and opened fire. Police retaliated and shot him in the leg and nabbed him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Left: Accused Salman Khan; Right: Police disperse protestors |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Goharganj rape accused Salman Khan was arrested in Bhopal on Friday. He has been absconding for a week and was finally caught at a tea stall in Ward No. 11 of Gandhinagar. He has been booked under POCSO for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl.

As soon as Salman arrived at the stall to have tea, Gandhi Nagar police immediately apprehended him. They were bringing him to the police station when the vehicle's tyre got punctured midway. The vehicle stopped, and the cops got busy fixing the puncture. Taking advantage of the situation, Salman allegedly snatched a police gun and opened fire. Police retaliated and shot him in the leg and nabbed him.

Read Also
Goharganj Rape Case: Cops Use Lathicharge, Tear Gas To Control Protesters
article-image

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had reached Bhopal via a forest route. Gandhi Nagar police handed Salman over to Goharganj police after necessary procedures.

As soon as Hindu outfits like the Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu organisation learnt about the arrest, they reached the Gandhi Nagar police station; however, by then Salman had already left with the Goharganj police.

FPJ Shorts
Government Returns ₹1,887 Crore In Unclaimed Financial Assets, Insurance Policy Claims & Bank Deposits To Rightful Owners
Government Returns ₹1,887 Crore In Unclaimed Financial Assets, Insurance Policy Claims & Bank Deposits To Rightful Owners
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report
'Imran Khan Is Fine’, Say Govt Advisers, Even As PTI Raises Alarm Over Month-Long Isolation & Lack Of Family Meetings
'Imran Khan Is Fine’, Say Govt Advisers, Even As PTI Raises Alarm Over Month-Long Isolation & Lack Of Family Meetings
Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect
Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect
Read Also
Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After...
article-image

Massive protests held, CM removes Raisen SP

Notably, Salman allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl on November 21 and fled. He had been on a run since then. Furious locals held huge protests and blocked roads, demanding strict action against the accused.

The case drew huge public attention, with CM Mohan Yadav ordering removal of Raisen SP. Police even announced a bounty of 30,000 rupees for anyone who helps them trace Salman.

It was on Thursday that a CCTV clip surfaced showing Salman buying cigarettes from a tea stall along NH-45 in Panjar, Raisen. Police finally caught Salman on Friday after scanning multiple CCTV footages and activating network of local informers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goharganj Rape Accused Salman Khan Arrested From Tea Stall In Bhopal After Absconding For A Week;...

Goharganj Rape Accused Salman Khan Arrested From Tea Stall In Bhopal After Absconding For A Week;...

Bhopal News: Divyang Youth Assaulted, Subjected To Unnatural Obscene Acts

Bhopal News: Divyang Youth Assaulted, Subjected To Unnatural Obscene Acts

Bhopal News: AIIMS Told To Cut Patient Wait Times, Ensure Medicine Availability

Bhopal News: AIIMS Told To Cut Patient Wait Times, Ensure Medicine Availability

Bhopal News: Complaints Of Bad Food, Dirty Water Common In City Colleges, Varsities

Bhopal News: Complaints Of Bad Food, Dirty Water Common In City Colleges, Varsities

Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword, Two Held

Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword, Two Held