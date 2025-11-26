 Goharganj Rape Case: Cops Use Lathicharge, Tear Gas To Control Protesters
Raisen police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells at protesters moving towards the colony of a particular community on Wednesday. A six-year-old girl was raped on September 21 by accused Salman Khan in Goharganj police station area. Since then, villagers have been protesting for arrest of the accused, who remained at large till Wednesday evening, intensifying demonstrations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
A large number of villagers from adjoining areas gathered at Goharganj. Police made extensive arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and ensure roads remained open.

By evening, the situation was under control. However, after submitting a memorandum to police, some protesters turned violent, marching towards the house of a particular community. Police tried to stop them, but were pushed aside.

SP Ashutosh Gupta told Free Press that police appealed to maintain peace, but a few people created a ruckus. A light lathicharge was used to control them, and protesters were later convinced that police were actively searching for the accused. Gupta said that police are tracking Salman Khan across possible hideouts and he will be arrested shortly.

Jitu slams govt

Congress state president Jitu Patwari met family and the victim at AIIMS hospital, assuring all possible help from the party platform. He said, When safety of girls is at stake across the state, simply removing an SP or TI isn t the answer.

