MP News: 2 Contract Workers Killed After Creta Crashes Near Dev River Bridge In Balaghat

MP News: Head-On Crash Near Dev River Bridge Kills Two Power Department Contractors in Balaghat | AI-Generated Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Two Power Department contract workers died in a head-on collision between car and motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Friday morning.

This accident occurred at 11:00 AM near the bridge over the Dev River in Paraswada village, under the Kirnapur police station area.

Creta rams into bike

According to reports, Rekhlal Pandre and Sanjay Pusam both worked as contractors for the Power Department. As usual, they were traveling to the Waraseoni tehsil headquarters for work on their motorcycle. When they reached the Dev River bridge in Paraswada village, they rammed into the Creta car

The driver of the Creta, Manish, son of Satyanarayan Sharma, is a resident of Kikirnapur but currently lives in Gondia with his family. He owns a jewelry shop in the Kirnapur tehsil headquarters. He was traveling to Kirnapur in his Creta SUV. Upon receiving the information, the police recovered the bodies of the two deceased and have started an investigation.

What the Police Say

Kirnapur Police stated that the driver of the Creta SUV negligently drove his vehicle and collided with the motorcycle near the Dev River bridge. Both men on the motorcycle died in the accident. The bodies have been recovered, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Bhopal motorcycle crash kills two migrant laborers from Narsinghpur

A motorcycle carrying a brother-in-law and his wife's brother collided with a divider in the Eitkhedi area of ​​Bhopal. The brother-in-law died two days later during treatment, while his wife's brother succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. The accident took place on the night of January 24th. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

According to the police, Rahim, son of Ibrahim (21 years old), and Naseem, son of Mubeen (27 years old, the brother-in-law), had recently moved to Bismillah Colony in Aishbagh, Bhopal, about a month ago. Both were originally from Narsinghpur. They worked as laborers in Bhopal.