Bhopal News: Cooperative Inspector Among Three Caught Taking Bribe; Lokayukta Action In Balaghat, Narsinghpur And Shivpuri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Thursday caught three government employees posted in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Shivpuri districts while they were taking bribes, officials said.

DG Lokayukta, Yogesh Deshmukh said that in Narsinghpur a cooperative inspector Sanjay Dubey demanded Rs 3,000 from the complainant assistant manager of Simariya cooperative committee Devi Tiwari to release his salary for October and November.

On Thursday when the amount of Rs 3000 was being handed over to Dubey at the office of deputy commissioner co-operatives, the Lokayukta team caught him red-handed.

In Birsa block of Balaghat district, Santosh Dekwar approached lokayukta alleging that a clerk Rajkumar Ramteke, posted at Birsa Tehsil, was demanding Rs 3000 to settle his criminal case. After the verification of the complaint, a trap team was formed.

On Thursday when the complainant reached the office, the clerk asked him to go to a photocopy shop, outside the tehsil office. The clerk too came to the shop and when he was taking the bribe amount, the sleuths caught him.

In Shivpuri, the complainant Dhynendra Singh filed a complaint that the stenos of the additional collector Shivpuri, Monu Sharma demanded Rs 20,000 to correct the names in the land records of their parental property.

Even before the complaint was filed, Dhynendra had paid steno Rs 5000and during verification the complainant he had handed over Rs 10,000.

On Thursday, when the remaining amount of Rs 5000 was being handed over to the steno, the sleuths caught him.

SE caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe for providing valuation report

Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta, Bhopal has caught a sub engineer posted at Janpad Panchayat Lateri district Vidisha for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, on Thursday said officials.

SP Lokayukta, DK Rathore said that Dhirgard panchayat secretary Khanhiya Lal Sharma had filed a complaint alleging that the sub engineer had demanded a bribe for providing a valuation report. Currently the sub-engineer is placed under suspension.

Sharma alleged that the sub engineer Ram Gopal Yadav had conducted the inspection last month, when he was on duty. The engineer had demanded Rs 40000 to provide the valuation report. The matter was reported to the Lokayukta and after the verification, a trap team was formed to nab the official in the act. On Thursday at the residence of the sub engineer in Ganjbasoda , the complainant handed over Rs 30,000 as the first instalment of the bribe amount when the trap team caught him red- handed with the cash.