 MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Hit By Indigo Crisis
Upon reaching Gwalior, Scindia humorously expressed his personal experience with the flight chaos to the media. "What can I do? I too have been sitting at Delhi airport for one and a half hours," he remarked with a smile, highlighting the widespread nature of the airline's operational crisis.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing disruption in Indigo Airlines services spared no one, not even Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scheduled to arrive in Gwalior on afternoon, the minister was delayed by an hour and a half, stuck waiting for his flight at the Delhi airport.

The Minister's itinerary then shifted to national focus, as he spoke about India's strides in telecom. He mentioned the global discussions and establishment of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) in India, with a prepared framework and set goals. Scindia emphasized the government's efforts to ensure India retains at least 10% of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in B6GA deployment, including equipment and manufacturing, with a review scheduled every three months.

Highlighting India's strength as the world's largest telecom market with the most affordable broadband and calling facilities, Scindia affirmed that the nation's journey from 'Amritkaal' to 'Golden Kaal' has commenced, showcasing India's potential for investment on the global stage.

